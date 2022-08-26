ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. Starting next week, the city will be launching an open participation citizen survey and is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. Since...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The entire Magic Valley is coming together to support Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker, and his family, after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday. Nebeker remains in critical condition in the surgical intensive care unit at the Utah University Hospital. A member...
BUHL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Twin Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Health
kmvt

Behind the Business: Full Steam Espresso

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Almost 3 years ago, Matthew and Summer Brander decided they wanted to go into the coffee business. “Matt roasting coffee. He actually does his own roasts, and so we were approached by the previous owner to come into business with him,” said Summer Brander. “Eventually we just bought him out.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
BUHL, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour

Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Senior Centers#Magic Valley
kmvt

Idaho farmers still dealing with the burden of inflation

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is projected to set the record this year for total farm revenue, according to an agricultural economist at the University of Idaho, but many farmers don’t expect to see an increase in their margins. On Tuesday morning in Kimberly, Twin Falls County farmer...
KIMBERLY, ID
kmvt

Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair

This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m. This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m. Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year. Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m. Twin Falls City...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

High temperatures killing sturgeon in Idaho, part of CJ Strike Reservoir to close in response

IDAHO — As warm weather continues across Idaho, fish populations are suffering from deoxygenated water and abnormal living conditions. This has forced Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) to close portions of the Snake River to study what is causing high mortality rates in sturgeon. The portion of water near CJ Strike Reservoir is closed until September 25. IDFG officials say conservation efforts are important during times of unprecedented weather.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not to be confused with Shoshone Falls After Dark, the annual Lights and Lasers show is coming up at a new location this year. For the past few years the lights and lasers was held at Canyon Springs Golf Course, but the parking was difficult.
FILER, ID
Post Register

ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project

Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise

Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
PALMER, AK
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho special session aims for tax cut, education spending

Gov. Brad Little announced his calling for a special session of the Legislature last week aimed at using part of the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a record $500 million income tax rebate this year to help residents cope with increased food and gas prices due to inflation. The Republican governor also proposed a ...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy