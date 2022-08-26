Read full article on original website
kmvt
Valley House’s new Beyond Shelter allows more room for classes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The goal of the Valley House is to help people become self sufficient and to one day be able to be self reliant again, and with the new beyond shelter, they are able to now offer more classes and more services for their residents.
kmvt
The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. Starting next week, the city will be launching an open participation citizen survey and is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. Since...
kmvt
Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The entire Magic Valley is coming together to support Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker, and his family, after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday. Nebeker remains in critical condition in the surgical intensive care unit at the Utah University Hospital. A member...
Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Full Steam Espresso
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Almost 3 years ago, Matthew and Summer Brander decided they wanted to go into the coffee business. “Matt roasting coffee. He actually does his own roasts, and so we were approached by the previous owner to come into business with him,” said Summer Brander. “Eventually we just bought him out.”
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour
Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
KIVI-TV
Eviction filings continue to rise in the Treasure Valley, more expected by the end of the year
IDAHO — The Treasure Valley has experienced a 40% increase in rent in the last two years along with a massive increase in home prices as the area combats growth. With an increase in rent, more people are facing eviction than ever before. “We have seen an increase in...
kmvt
Idaho farmers still dealing with the burden of inflation
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is projected to set the record this year for total farm revenue, according to an agricultural economist at the University of Idaho, but many farmers don’t expect to see an increase in their margins. On Tuesday morning in Kimberly, Twin Falls County farmer...
kmvt
Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m. This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m. Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year. Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m. Twin Falls City...
KIVI-TV
High temperatures killing sturgeon in Idaho, part of CJ Strike Reservoir to close in response
IDAHO — As warm weather continues across Idaho, fish populations are suffering from deoxygenated water and abnormal living conditions. This has forced Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) to close portions of the Snake River to study what is causing high mortality rates in sturgeon. The portion of water near CJ Strike Reservoir is closed until September 25. IDFG officials say conservation efforts are important during times of unprecedented weather.
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
kmvt
Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not to be confused with Shoshone Falls After Dark, the annual Lights and Lasers show is coming up at a new location this year. For the past few years the lights and lasers was held at Canyon Springs Golf Course, but the parking was difficult.
Post Register
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project
Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
Idaho Sucks, Tell Your Friends – Song Aims to Keep Idaho Idaho
The Idaho housing market is finally starting to slow down. Regardless the secret is out on how great Idaho really is. So many have moved to the beautiful state over the last few years that it has been a hard adjustment for some locals and natives who feel that all of the newbies are changing Idaho and not in a good way.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
kmvt
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho special session aims for tax cut, education spending
Gov. Brad Little announced his calling for a special session of the Legislature last week aimed at using part of the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a record $500 million income tax rebate this year to help residents cope with increased food and gas prices due to inflation. The Republican governor also proposed a ...
