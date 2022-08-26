ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (8/26/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get the latest Pennsylvania high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 season kicks off across the state

The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season officially kicks off Friday night (August 26) and continues Saturday (August 27) with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Pennsylvania including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAAAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Pennsylvania high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Pennsylvania:

What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week (Aug. 25-27)

Vote now: Who is the best high school wide receiver in the country?

Full football coverage on SBLive Pennsylvania

