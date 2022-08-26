ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Mike McDaniel drops an “F-Bomb” and it was perfectly brilliant

Miami Dolphins fans have wanted every coach since Dave Wannstedt to succeed and stick around but Mike McDaniel is just different. Adam Gase was supposed to be the savior. The young buck OC with a vision for the future. Instead, he turned out to be nothing close. Brian Flores? Discipline and a proven history of winning with the Patriots. That too imploded.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
