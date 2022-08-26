KINGWOOD — Robert (Bobby) Stephen Martin Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bobby was born the second child to Robert Stephen Martin, Lt Col. (Ret.) U.S. Marines and Peggy Crane Martin on July 24, 1959 in Parkersburg. The Martins settled in Fairfax, Va. when Bobby was a young boy, and he spent his formative years attending school there. It was in those hallways that Bobby met some of his dearest, lifelong friends. Bobby also met the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Carolyn Moxley Martin. They were married shortly after graduation and soon welcomed their only child, Jason (Jay) Glen Martin.

