ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greaterlongisland.com

The Wayward restaurant replaces beloved Cricket’s in Sayville

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Nearly a year after a beloved Sayville restaurant shuttered its doors for good, its trendy replacement has opened in its...
SAYVILLE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Aldi opens in Bohemia, now has 10 Long Island locations

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Aldi celebrated its grand opening last week at 5147 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, located in the Sayville Plaza where Kmart...
SAYVILLE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Preston House & Hotel expands to neighboring 117-year-old Howell House

The historic Howell House on East Main street in Riverhead has transformed into a slate of hotel rooms in collaboration with the Preston House & Hotel located next door. Builder Joe Petrocelli acquired the Howell House property in 2017, and in the years that followed, decided to use the property as an extension of one of his many Riverhead businesses: the Preston House & Hotel.
RIVERHEAD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Hip hip hooray! Road work on eastbound Long Island Expressway is complete

The state Department of Transportation just reached a significant milestone in one of its largest resurfacing projects to date. As part of the state’s $157 million investment plan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the long-awaited pavement work on the eastbound Long Island Expressway was completed on the night of Aug. 25. Work on the westbound side began in July and is nearly one-third finished.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sayville, NY
greaterlongisland.com

St. John Paul II expands with middle school building as enrollment spikes

In one fell swoop, Catholic education ceased to exist on the North Fork. On March 12, 2018, the Diocese of Rockville Centre announced the closures of Bishop McGann-Mercy High School and St. Isidore School, both in Riverhead, and Our Lady of Mercy Regional School in Cutchogue. Students, families and staffers...
RIVERHEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy