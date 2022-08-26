In an era when ratings are drifting downward on most award shows, viewership of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was actually up compared to last year, whether measuring by traditional TV ratings or cross-platform consumption. According to final Nielsen figures, the awards, a pre-show and two on-air replays averaged 3.9 million viewers across 12 Paramount Global cable channels as well as broadcast network The CW. That’s up from 3.7 million for the 2021 awards and associated programming, a gain of 3% year-to-year. That’s not a huge increase, but it’s an increase, and as such it’s worth exploring. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Billboard spoke with both...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO