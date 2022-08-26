Alexander Volkanovski warns of hazards of Paddy Pimblett’s extreme weight cuts: ‘It’s terrible for you’

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
UFC President Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down grappling match offer: “I don’t think Khabib ever comes back”
UFC President, Dana White has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down a grappling match offer. Khabib, 33, competed in the lightweight division of the UFC, where he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje...
mmanews.com
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
Israel Adesanya explains why he’s not excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I know who’s going to win”
Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori is as good of a matchup as many think. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday in a pivotal fight for both men’s careers. Although both Whittaker and Vettori are 0-2 against the middleweight champ in Adesanya, the winner of the fight will remain a top contender while the loser could become a gatekeeper.
Boxer KO's opponent split-second after touching gloves, fans say it was a dirty move
Boxing fans have been in debate after footage emerged of a knockout blow that came just milliseconds after two opponents touched gloves. The incident came in a bout between Ruben Torres and Christian Baez at the ‘Path To Glory’ event at the Omega Products International Event Center in California.
Boxing Scene
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
MMAmania.com
Blocked! Tai Tuivasa posts private messages from Jon Jones, is ‘scared’ and ‘turned on’ by ‘Bones’ fight
Tai Tuivasa was unranked after six fights inside the Octagon and was pretty much forgotten about in the 265-pound title chase. Then “Bam Bam” went on an absolute tear, racking up five straight wins with five consecutive knockouts, including his second-round destruction of Derrick Lewis earlier this year.
Demetrious Johnson Agrees To Friendly Trilogy Fight With Henry Cejudo And ‘Buy each other a beer’ After
Demetrious Johnson said he will fight Henry Cejudo in a friendly trilogy bout. Former UFC rivals Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo appear to be close pals lately. In fact, the pair even trained together for Johnson’s bantamweight title fight at ONE on Prime Video 1. The training sessions with...
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for
Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’
Leon Edwards isn’t going to pick and choose who he faces as champion. “Rocky’s” life changed forever at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, two weekends ago. The Birmingham, England resident has found himself involved in several notable moments in recent years during his rise to fame, however, he was more on the wrong side than the right.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
MMA Fighting
UFC signs extension with Venum to remain official apparel provider for the promotion
Venum will remain the official apparel provider for the UFC after a new multi-year extension was signed between the two brands. UFC officials announced the deal on Wednesday. The extension comes just barely over a year after the UFC and Venum first started working together following the end of a long partnership with Reebok that initially began back in 2014.
MMA Fighting
Video: Raymond Daniels misses kick, nearly knocks himself out on Karate Combat pit
The Karate Combat pit nearly added a heck of a name to its hit-list. Former kickboxing champion Raymond Daniels has been always one of the most entertaining figures in combat sports. Want proof? Look no further than his iconic 2019 knockout of Wilker Barros in Bellator. So it should come as no surprise that at age 42, Daniels is still out here making highlights — it’s just that the highlight he made this past Saturday at Karate Combat 35 probably wasn’t the kind he anticipated.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 6 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the sixth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
Topped by two title fights in Brazil, LFA 143 aims to break promotion’s attendance record
Legacy Fighting Alliance officials are aiming to make history when they return to Brazil on Sept. 30 in Recife. With two titles on the line, the North American promotion hopes that LFA 143 break the company’s attendance record with nearly 10,000 tickets on sale at the Geraldão Gymnasium.
MMA Fighting
Where are they now: 10 years after vanishing, Cole Konrad is one of MMA’s greatest what-ifs
The saga of Cole Konrad has long been an obsession of mine. Or rather, how it ended and what happened afterward. The mystery and absurdity around it all. I may be the only person under age 35 to feel that way, but I can’t help it. Because 10 years later, Konrad is still the unicorn. The undefeated champion who pulled off one of the sport’s great escapes. The 300-pound goliath who woke up one morning, tiptoed out the back door and vanished into thin air, never to be heard from again. Why? It’s a page of MMA lore that will forever read like a Mad Libs on meth: One of the most decorated American heavyweight wrestlers of his era, famously hailed by Brock Lesnar as “the strongest son of a b**** I’ve ever met,” yet he throws it all away overnight without even a look back?
WWE・
