Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Kids' Food Basket kicks off Brown Bag Decoration Month

Everyone should have access to healthy food, and that's the mission behind Kids' Food Basket. The organization continues to celebrate 20 years of filling bellies and changing lives, and they want the community to help in their mission as well as they kick off the 8th annual Brown Bag Decoration Month.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Take a look inside the newly renovated Fresh Thyme Market

We all need to eat, but what we buy and where we shop is up to us. When you're looking for local, organic, good-for-you options, Fresh Thyme Market is a great option. Fresh Thyme Market just had a grand re-opening of their Breton Store in Grand Rapids. After the big renovation, Fox 17 Morning Mix got a chance to look inside to see what new changes customers can expect in the market.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Toy Haven returns to Holland bigger and better on Sept. 3

The toys are back in town, and this year, Toy Haven in Holland is going to be bigger than ever with a new venue, more special guests, and more toys on September 3. In addition to the many toy vendors, both vintage and modern, there will also be local artists and authors showing off their work available for purchase.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 31

1. Here's your chance to visit a couple of museums in Grand Rapids without having to pay admission. The Bank of America Museums on Us program is offering free weekend general admission to Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America private bank credit and debit cardholders. You can visit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 1

1. Have any lunch plans today? How about joining the Morning Mix team at Rosa Parks Circle for Relax at Rosa?. The free event features the band Desmond Jones, a five-piece American rock band with influences like the Beatles, Grateful Dead, and Led Zeppelin. There are also plenty of food trucks an art exhibition and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup begins Sept. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is just around the bend!. This year’s campaign is scheduled to take place Sept. 10–17 in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) says participating groups are invited to sign up for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
NEWAYGO, MI
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Nessel, Scholten hold canvassing rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Democratic candidates held a canvassing rally in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon two months before the midterm election. Dana Nessel is running for re-election for attorney general while Hillary Scholten is running for Congress. Nessel stressed how important the role of attorney general is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Federal and state leaders tour Calvin Prison Initiative

IONIA, Mich. — Calvin University held a news conference detailing its program to offer college education to inmates. University President Wiebe Boer was joined by state and U.S. leaders Tuesday afternoon outside Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia. U.S. Department of Education Secretary James Kvaal began the event...
IONIA, MI
Fox17

Last chance to see the Koalas at John Ball Zoo

Time is running out to see the visiting koalas at the John Ball Zoo! For the last weekend of their stay in Michigan, there's a three-day event focusing on these furry critters called KoalaPalooza. In addition to seeing Noorundi and Iluka up close, there will be activities like a cookout...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Parchment man sentenced to nearly 6 years for robbing 2 Kzoo banks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man from Parchment has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for robbing two banks in Kalamazoo last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Matthew Allen Main was sentenced to 70 months after pleading guilty to the robberies of Chase Bank and Community Promise Federal Credit Union days apart from one another in October 2021.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Mills St. and Lake St. The victim was shot in the face and died at the scene. He has since been...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Holland shooting death arrested in Illinois

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Roberts back in June. Thaddeus Cortez Wilson was arrested in Illinois Monday following collaborative efforts with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. This comes more...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Plainfield Twp. mom found dead, person of interest sought

WYOMING, Mich. — A missing mother out of Plainfield Township has been found dead. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) delivered the tragic update during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch the news conference here:. 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt had been missing since August 21, according to the Kent...
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

High School football enters its second week

SPARTA, Mich. — High School Football returns for its second week in West Michigan tonight. Ahead of FOX 17's Blitz coverage, FOX 17 Morning Anchor Elliot Grandia will be visiting schools to pump students and athletes up before the big game. Today, Elliot is visiting Sparta High School, home...
SPARTA, MI

