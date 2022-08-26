We all need to eat, but what we buy and where we shop is up to us. When you're looking for local, organic, good-for-you options, Fresh Thyme Market is a great option. Fresh Thyme Market just had a grand re-opening of their Breton Store in Grand Rapids. After the big renovation, Fox 17 Morning Mix got a chance to look inside to see what new changes customers can expect in the market.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO