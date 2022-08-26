ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

Fewer hog farms, but far more hogs per farm

In the space of a generation, U.S. hog production has transformed, even if the Midwest, with Iowa foremost, is still the leader, said a new USDA report. There were half as many hog farms in the country in 2017 as there were in 1997, and the largest farms, often specialized operations, raised 93% of the pigs.
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
FanSided

Nebraska football: 3 potential replacements for Scott Frost

Scott Frost had yet another letdown to open Nebraska football’s 2022 season and the program may choose to move on from him. It has happened again. Just one year after going 3-9 and disappointing every Nebraska football fan in existence, Scott Frost opened the 2022 season with a shocking 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
LINCOLN, NE
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State

After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering […]
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

Judge orders Iowa agency to release list of landowners in pipeline path

An Iowa District Court judge ruled Monday that the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) must make the list of landowners likely to be affected by the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline available to the public within 14 days. Summit compiled the list of more than 10,000 names last year and...
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss

The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
LINCOLN, NE

