Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Fewer hog farms, but far more hogs per farm
In the space of a generation, U.S. hog production has transformed, even if the Midwest, with Iowa foremost, is still the leader, said a new USDA report. There were half as many hog farms in the country in 2017 as there were in 1997, and the largest farms, often specialized operations, raised 93% of the pigs.
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska football: 3 potential replacements for Scott Frost
Scott Frost had yet another letdown to open Nebraska football’s 2022 season and the program may choose to move on from him. It has happened again. Just one year after going 3-9 and disappointing every Nebraska football fan in existence, Scott Frost opened the 2022 season with a shocking 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Here's When to Expect Yours
California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia are preparing to issue one-time payments.
The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State
After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Drought Leaves Over 531,000 Acres Barren, Experts Issue Warning About Key Crops
California’s mega-drought has lasted years, and new reports indicate it’s left more than 531,000 acres of the state’s farmland unplanted. US Department of Agriculture and other agriculture experts warn that supplies of key crops could become scarce during next year’s harvest. Some of the indispensable crops...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Agriculture Online
Judge orders Iowa agency to release list of landowners in pipeline path
An Iowa District Court judge ruled Monday that the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) must make the list of landowners likely to be affected by the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline available to the public within 14 days. Summit compiled the list of more than 10,000 names last year and...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss
The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Canada invokes pipeline treaty with U.S. over Wisconsin Line 5 dispute
OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States for the second time in less than a year, in this case to prevent a shutdown of Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.
Comments / 0