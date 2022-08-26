Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood MountainsThe Planking TravelerFerguson, NC
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
Dale Jr. at North Wilkesboro Speedway Race
Caresse Jackman recently looked into more than 250,000 consumer complaints filed by service members, vets and their families and explains the impact credit mistakes can have. Neighbors heartbroken after a young boy was involved in a shooting yesterday. Daycare employee fired after video surfaces of employee using aggressive behavior. Updated:...
Meet Envy!
After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar is closing down. The area surrounding Concord Mills Mall went into lock down immediately after the shooting. Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days. Updated: 5 hours ago. This gun was found today at Rock...
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
It’s an honor that may be a close second to another milestone. Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway on Wednesday night. It will be his first race at North Wilkesboro since 1995. Meet Kacey, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ newest team member. Updated: Aug. 25,...
Officer arrested for providing drugs to inmates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday for using her position as a correctional officer to provide drugs to inmates according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000. Officials...
Suspect leads deputies on chase, flees into Lake Hickory before being arrested
Catawaba County, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a car chase that ended at Lake Hickory. On Aug. 25, investigators pursued the driver, Jason Tavis Shook, after noticing his expired registration. The vehicle was towing a boat as it traveled on Spring Rd. Officials said they were led...
