Blowing Rock, NC

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
Officer arrested for providing drugs to inmates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, was arrested Wednesday for using her position as a correctional officer to provide drugs to inmates according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Lyon allegedly supplied suboxone and synthetic marijuana or K12, a prison value of $300,000. Officials...
