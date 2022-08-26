ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra Alta, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Marion County woman among latest West Virginia COVID dead; Wetzel, Boone, Upshur, Mercer & Mineral counties go gold

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohio, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Marion County victim was a 94-year-old female, while the other deceased were a 79-year-old male from Wayne, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terra Alta, WV
State
Maryland State
City
Alta, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

John Carl Davisson

WESTON- John Carl Davisson, 56, of Alum Bridge passed away on Thursday, August 25 th , 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Weston on March 8, 1966: son of Ancil Roy Davisson of Alum Bridge, WV and the late Mary Katherine (Sleeth) Davisson. In...
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacies#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Terra Alta Pharmacy
WVNews

Robert Martin Jr.

KINGWOOD — Robert (Bobby) Stephen Martin Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bobby was born the second child to Robert Stephen Martin, Lt Col. (Ret.) U.S. Marines and Peggy Crane Martin on July 24, 1959 in Parkersburg. The Martins settled in Fairfax, Va. when Bobby was a young boy, and he spent his formative years attending school there. It was in those hallways that Bobby met some of his dearest, lifelong friends. Bobby also met the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Carolyn Moxley Martin. They were married shortly after graduation and soon welcomed their only child, Jason (Jay) Glen Martin.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

2021 Recap: Huskies experience rollercoaster of a season

ACCIDENT — Despite 2021 being the first full football season since 2019 coupled with one of the toughest schedules in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies knocked off both Frankfort and Keyser, finished 5-6 overall and won their first home playoff game since 1992. It was a group that...
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines

KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
KEYSER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WVNews

Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad

ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

WVU Around The Web 9/1

It's Brawl Day! Check out our across the board coverage at BlueGoldNews.com, then take a peek at what others are saying as WVU-Pitt ready for tonight's 7 p.m. kickoff.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy