Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teenager is behind bars for eluding police last Friday, driving at a high rate of speed through multiple cities within Twin Falls County. SIRCOMM received a call from a man just before 3 a.m., who stated that a male passenger pointed a handgun at him after he was checking on a car parked in the middle of the road near Filer. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, then drove east towards Twin Falls on Highway 30.
Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho
BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
kmvt
Emergency crews respond to near-drowning in Box Canyon
Gooding County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Emergency crews responded to a near-drowning incident in Gooding County this weekend that required a young man to be transported to the hospital. The Gooding County Sheriff’s and other agencies responded to a near drowning in Box Canyon on Saturday around 2 p.m. A...
BLM launches investigation after laser pointed at firefighting plane
TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management has launched an investigation after a laser was pointed at one of its firefighting aircraft in mid-July. The air tanker was approaching Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, near sundown when the laser was pointed at it, hampering the pilots’ ability to see, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said. “It was extremely dangerous,” Brizendine said. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Community rallies behind injured Buhl Firefighter
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Buhl Fire Department and others are asking for help from the community, in supporting a firefighter who is seriously injured due to an unforeseen accident. Buhl Firefighter and EMT Jared Nebeker is currently in the surgical ICU unit in critical condition at the University of...
kmvt
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Joshua Molina learned his fate in a Twin Falls courtroom. He had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder, and four counts of injury to a child, in connection with the death of a child in 2017. On the four...
Man airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning
GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon. The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett said. “They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett. The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.
eastidahonews.com
Teenager dies after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of East 4000 North and North 3500 East, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County. An 18-year-old male, of Twin...
RELATED PEOPLE
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
kmvt
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following an early morning pursuit. It occurred between 2:50 and 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies were pursuing a driver in a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata. The driver was traveling westbound, in the eastbound lanes, on...
Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend
The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
Heyburn man charged in shooting incident
HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property. According to court records, police responded to an Aug. 14 call regarding a male who said Shawn Dockstader, 57, told him to leave his property and fired two to three shots from a large handgun in his direction. Dockstader pleaded not guilty to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?
The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
Weird: Why Do Some Idaho Cars Have Plastic Bags On Their Wiper Blades?
There are a lot of unknowns in the world, and one of the most talked about unknowns in Twin Falls right now is the little plastic bags on random car wipers. What’s up with that?. Plastic Bags On Wiper Blades. We only started seeing the tiny plastic wiper blade...
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
Two tribes plan casinos in Mountain Home, including large-scale concept for hotel, horse track, and more
Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change. Two different Native American tribes are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to the Treasure Valley and the other from Eastern Idaho. In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock of Eastern Idaho, this would be the tribe’s fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour
Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
$3 Movies Coming this Weekend to the Twin Falls Magic Valley Cinema 13
We’ve mentioned quite a few times that we need a dollar theater in Twin Falls, and this might be the closest we’ll ever get to that. On Saturday, September 3rd the Magic Valley Cinema 13 will be showing all movies for just $3. $3 Movies For National Cinema...
Comments / 0