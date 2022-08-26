Read full article on original website
A Large and Scary-Looking Shark Was Caught in a Maine River
If you thought sharks with freaking lasers were scary, how about sharks in Maine rivers?. This ugly-looking things gives a whole new meaning to river monster. According to the Bangor Daily News, this is a sand tiger shark. It was caught by a charter that was close to the mouth of the Marsh River as they hunted for striped bass on the Sheepscot River.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.
If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Gov. Mills and Sen. Collins Visit Houlton to Celebrate LP Factory Expansion
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins were in Aroostook County Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the newly converted Louisiana-Pacific (LP) Building Solutions facility in New Limerick. In February 2021, LP Houlton announced a plan to expand production of SmartSide, an advanced engineered wood siding used...
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
Do You Think This Is the Absolute Most Dangerous You Can Do In Maine?
I'm a Gen X, so I've lived through just about every horrible thing. Well, obviously, throughout the history of the world, many have seen more horrible things than I could shake a stick at. So yes, I'm being a bit dramatic. On the other hand, I grew up in a generation of latchkey kids. If you were born in the 70's, you've been self-reliant since you were like, 8 years old.
A New Maine Law Aims to Improve Gun and Prescription Drug Safety
A new law that took effect in early August aims to improve the safe storage of guns and prescription drugs in Maine homes. The Safe Homes Program is the brainchild of Representative Richard Pickett of Dixfield and Senator Susan Deschambault of Biddeford, who hope to educate residents about the importance of keeping guns and prescription drugs out of the hands of people who could be harmed or do harm to others. In addition, the program will make storage devices more affordable. Representative Pickett says this is a safety matter for the community, as a whole.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Will Ongoing Drought Bring the Dazzling Fall Colors Early This Year?
You'd think with all the sunshine and hot weather we've had, it would feel like summer has been dragging its feet getting out of here. But as I sit here writing this, shaking my head at the fact that September starts this week, fall seems way too close. Before you know it, we'll be putting on our ugly Christmas sweaters and drinking egg nog.
Maine Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Central Maine Power Energy Corridor Says Voter Referendum Unconstitutional
In May 2022, the attorneys for Central Maine Power asked the state of Maine's highest court to make a decision on one of two separate lawsuits involving the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The lawsuit seeks to have the Maine voter referendum of November 2021 declared unconstitutional. The Maine Supreme Court ruled on the case, and the ruling was announced today.
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Officials In Maine Remind You To Slow Down In School Zones
As teachers and students all over the state prepare to start a brand new school year this week, Maine's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind drivers to go slow in School Zones!. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook Page to inform motorists that...
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
How Much Money Should I Have in Savings as a 25-Year-Old Living in Maine?
I can’t be the only one that has Googled the generic question, “how much money should I have in my savings account?” just to see if I’m on the right track. The answer obviously changes based on the individual and their circumstances but it’s nice to know what the general consensus is.
