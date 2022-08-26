ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea breeze storms Saturday

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPlbh_0hWwztfe00

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S
HIGHS SATURDAY: UPPER 80S/LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

A slow-moving, now dissipating low surface feature continues to keep the weather pattern unsettled.

A handful of you will have to dodge a few storms through this evening, but activity will start to settle down after sunset.

We'll start to get back to more of a typical summertime scenario Saturday as showers and storms will be more on a scattered basis (not as widespread).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRQD0_0hWwztfe00 Next two days
GRAF model

We will likely wake up to a few scattered thundershowers first thing in the morning... as has been the case the past few mornings.

Once the sea breeze kicks in mid-morning into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will begin to develop (50-60%).

Wahoo! Finally not a 80-90% rain chance.. ha!

By Sunday, another surge of moisture will begin to work in from the Gulf to give us a slightly better scattering of storms on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, abundant low-level moisture in place through much of next week will keep rain chances in the forecast across Acadiana.

Hopefully you are able to find a window of time to get the grass cut!

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Two tropical waves continue to be highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible development.

The one way out in the Atlantic continues to show promise down the road, but still way too early to dive into any sort of specifics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143qBo_0hWwztfe00 Friday, August 26th
Tropical outlook

A track north of the Caribbean islands in the short-term looks likely at this point.

Something we'll continue to monitor in the days ahead.

Elsewhere, the wave already in the Caribbean remains poorly disorganized as it battles dry air and unfavorable wind shear.

There is still plenty of uncertainty on the long-range outcome of this feature as models continue to give us mixed signals.

The GFS has by far been the most aggressive trying to develop a system in the southern Gulf by the end of next week.

The Euro is saying not so fast.

Again, the time frame of anything POTENTIALLY developing is not until the end of next week and into the Labor Day weekend.

Still plenty of time to watch and that's exactly what we'll continue to do for now.

KATC News

