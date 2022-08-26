ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
Wyoming State
Motley Fool

Is Veeva Systems Still a Good Stock to Buy?

Veeva Systems' stock fell in response to a second-quarter earnings call that included reduced revenue guidance. Shares of Veeva Systems have fallen by more than half since reaching a peak in 2021. Investors wondering if it's still an excellent stock should focus on the company's ability to execute long-term goals.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?

Robinhood only offers a select number of cryptocurrencies to trade on its platform.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin?

The relative strength index has proven to be a valuable metric for Bitcoin. At today's level, the amount of risk to the downside looks minimal.
MARKETS
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

Why C3.ai Stock Plunged on Thursday Morning

The company slashed its outlook, citing macroeconomic conditions. Management said it will change the way the company charges customers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Affirm Stock Was Dropping Today

Affirm missed earnings estimates and issued a muted revenue outlook for the current quarter. Bank of America was the latest analyst to lower its price target for Affirm based on expectations of a more challenging economic environment.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Thursday

Nvidia's high-end processors are subject to new restrictions for customers in China. The new restrictions apply to the A100, H100, and DGX processors.
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fed Chair#Bath Beyond#Dow#Federal Reserve Board#The Wall Street Journal
Motley Fool

Why MongoDB Stock Was Falling This Morning

The company said revenue increased by 53% year over year. But management expects a wider operating loss for the full year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Semtech Stock Plunged Today

Revenue growth decelerated in its fiscal second quarter compared to the previous quarter. Management offered cautious outlook of the second half of the year, citing weakening economic conditions.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

However, some unexpected macro developments could pose a speed bump.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why I'm Avoiding Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Like the Plague

Investors can find much better bargains in the retailing niche.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?

Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Shiba Inu: Bull vs. Bear

Shiba Inu has seen volatile swings since its debut in 2020, but it's still up big even after huge sell-offs. The popular meme token has an enthusiastic community supporting it. SHIB is shaky in terms of fundamentals and looks like a very high-risk investment.
