Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to
Motley Fool
Is Veeva Systems Still a Good Stock to Buy?
Veeva Systems' stock fell in response to a second-quarter earnings call that included reduced revenue guidance. Shares of Veeva Systems have fallen by more than half since reaching a peak in 2021. Investors wondering if it's still an excellent stock should focus on the company's ability to execute long-term goals.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Motley Fool
Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?
Robinhood only offers a select number of cryptocurrencies to trade on its platform.
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin?
The relative strength index has proven to be a valuable metric for Bitcoin. At today's level, the amount of risk to the downside looks minimal.
Why Appian, PagerDuty, and Marqeta Stocks Were All Falling Today
Macro warnings from two larger peers sank much of the cloud sector today.
Motley Fool
Why C3.ai Stock Plunged on Thursday Morning
The company slashed its outlook, citing macroeconomic conditions. Management said it will change the way the company charges customers.
Motley Fool
Why Affirm Stock Was Dropping Today
Affirm missed earnings estimates and issued a muted revenue outlook for the current quarter. Bank of America was the latest analyst to lower its price target for Affirm based on expectations of a more challenging economic environment.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Thursday
Nvidia's high-end processors are subject to new restrictions for customers in China. The new restrictions apply to the A100, H100, and DGX processors.
Motley Fool
Why MongoDB Stock Was Falling This Morning
The company said revenue increased by 53% year over year. But management expects a wider operating loss for the full year.
Motley Fool
Why Semtech Stock Plunged Today
Revenue growth decelerated in its fiscal second quarter compared to the previous quarter. Management offered cautious outlook of the second half of the year, citing weakening economic conditions.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today
However, some unexpected macro developments could pose a speed bump.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Avoiding Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Like the Plague
Investors can find much better bargains in the retailing niche.
Motley Fool
Nvidia and AMD Fall After U.S. Bans Exports to China. Time to Buy These Chip Stocks?
The U.S. government is taking steps to prevent Nvidia and AMD from exporting their most-advanced AI chips to China. Strength in AI technologies and access to advanced semiconductors are vital to national interests. Nvidia and AMD are industry leaders that could deliver impressive long-term returns, but the stage could be
Motley Fool
Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?
Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor.
Motley Fool
Thinking of Putting Your Emergency Savings in Stocks? Why Suze Orman Says That's a Big 'No'
It's important to find the right home for your emergency cash reserves. Everyone should have a healthy savings account to cover unexpected bills. Tempting as it may be to invest your emergency fund, doing so is a dangerous move you might regret. An emergency fund should be accessible at a
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu: Bull vs. Bear
Shiba Inu has seen volatile swings since its debut in 2020, but it's still up big even after huge sell-offs. The popular meme token has an enthusiastic community supporting it. SHIB is shaky in terms of fundamentals and looks like a very high-risk investment.
