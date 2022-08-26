The relative strength index has proven to be a valuable metric for Bitcoin. At today's level, the amount of risk to the downside looks minimal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO