Murphysboro, IL

KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern. Tasty Tuesday: Buzz Feed Market and Deli.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Marion man wanted by Carbondale police

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man arrested in connection with graffiti investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an investigation into graffiti left on buildings in Carbondale. Matthew J. Kren, 42, of Carbondale, was charged with criminal damage to property. According to Carbondale police, at around 8:30 a.m. on August 23 they responded to a report of...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjpf.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wjpf.com

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

