Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Marion man wanted by Carbondale police

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
MARION, IL
wjpf.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down

Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. (Source: Shawnee National Forest) Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

