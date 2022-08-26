Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex. The...
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of...
KFVS12
Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved...
KFVS12
Ohio River Boat Launch to be temporarily closed for first responder drills
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the Ohio River Boat Launch will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 7, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, and federal first responders will conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River.
KFVS12
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
kbsi23.com
Police address rumors about “new drug” found in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There have been reports of a possible new drug brought to Cape Girardeau. Many businesses saying they must close their doors before dark for safety. But according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), those are just rumors. “We haven’t seen that here. You...
KFVS12
Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
KFVS12
United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
kbsi23.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
KFVS12
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31. According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as...
KFVS12
Marion man wanted by Carbondale police
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
kbsi23.com
Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
wjpf.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
westkentuckystar.com
Gas leak briefly closes Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County
A report of a severed gas line shut down a portion of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County on Wednesday evening. The fire department blocked Old Mayfield from Bristol Drive to Clarkline Road for about an hour. ATMOS Energy made the repairs, and the road was reopened.
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down
Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. (Source: Shawnee National Forest) Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with...
