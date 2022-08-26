ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID-19 update: Here are the latest statistics for Florida

By David Schutz, Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ERh1_0hWwzUnb00
COVID-19 update: Here are the latest statistics for Florida South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

All of the key indicators of COVID-19 continue to decline in Florida this month, according data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Palm Beach and Broward counties joined a growing number across the state that have dropped into the CDC’s “medium” category for community levels. Five counties in the state are in the “low” category.

The positivity rates statewide in all three South Florida counties have been dropping for the past month and are below 20%. The number of patients in Florida hospitals has been declining for three weeks.

Here are the updated key coronavirus statistics for Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Anglers stunned at unexpected find: 7 turtles in a trophy fish’s belly

It was a day full of surprises. When anglers Carter Andrews and Chase Cornell started drifting live crabs over a reef, they didn’t expect to pull up a mangrove snapper, let alone a 10-pound behemoth. Back at the dock, when they cleaned that fish they were shocked by what they found in its stomach: seven baby sea turtles. Their tale reveals just how brutal — and short — life can be for baby sea ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida heat breaks record: West Palm Beach logs its warmest August in history

The chorus goes up every August — South Floridians moaning “It’s soooo hot out!” Well, this year you may have a point. This was the warmest August on record for West Palm Beach, with average temperatures reaching 85.6 degrees. The previous record was 85 degrees, set in 2016. Fort Lauderdale’s average temperature reached 85.6 degrees, just 0.1 degrees short of the record set in 1944 and 2007. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Are rents finally slowing down in South Florida?

After a year of dramatic rent hikes, it looks like rent growth could be finally starting to slow down in South Florida, according to recent rent index. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama analyzed a number of metropolitan areas across the United States and found that some areas, among them South Florida, are seeing slower rent ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kroger introduces new grocery delivery service to South Florida, The Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Creek

Question: How can a giant supermarket chain expand into Florida with no actual supermarkets? Answer: When you are Kroger, the nation’s second-largest grocer, and you can build a next-day delivery service operating out of three regional spoke facilities and a customer fulfillment center in Central Florida. Though it launched its South Florida service in Miami in May, Kroger Delivery has been ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Find new Pakistani, Indian & Asian eateries in South Florida, plus Henry’s Sandwich Station moves to Sistrunk Marketplace

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Teriyaki Madness, Oakland Park This Asian franchise has locations in 34 states, plus in Canada and Mexico. With South Florida outposts in Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’s road show of voter intimidation | Editorial

When Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his campaign of voter intimidation to Fort Lauderdale to hype the arrests of 20 people on voter fraud charges, he called it an “opening salvo.” He wasn’t kidding. No wonder people are worried. DeSantis on Tuesday added local election supervisors to his list of suspected lawbreakers, smearing them with no proof. Here’s what he said in Live Oak (you can watch it on ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy