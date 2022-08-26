COVID-19 update: Here are the latest statistics for Florida South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

All of the key indicators of COVID-19 continue to decline in Florida this month, according data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Palm Beach and Broward counties joined a growing number across the state that have dropped into the CDC’s “medium” category for community levels. Five counties in the state are in the “low” category.

The positivity rates statewide in all three South Florida counties have been dropping for the past month and are below 20%. The number of patients in Florida hospitals has been declining for three weeks.

Here are the updated key coronavirus statistics for Florida.