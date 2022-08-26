Single vehicle crash in Forestville leaves 2 hospitalized, DUI suspected

Two people were hospitalized after a Santa Rosa woman, suspected of drunk driving, crashed in Forestville early Friday morning, authorities said.

A 48-year-old male passenger and the driver, Sarah Magana, 30, of Santa Rosa, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major, but non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer David deRutte, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol.

At around 1:30 a.m., the two were driving east on River Road east of Martinelli Road in a white Lexus SUV when she made an “unsafe” turn and struck the guardrail.

No one else was involved in the crash, deRutte said.

Magana, who was showing signs of alcohol intoxication, was charged on suspicion of a felony DUI causing injury, deRutte said. She was released to the hospital for treatment.

