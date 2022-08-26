Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County and Cone Health create team to understand health data in poorest communities
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shocking health statistics in Guilford County have leaders taking on a new approach to improve the health of the community. Recent data from the county shows black babies are twice as likely to die before their first birthday compared to white babies, and white county residents live three years longer than black ones do.
Guilford County Schools names new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon. Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September. GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
DPS cafeteria employees participate in taste testing
DURHAM, N.C. — School food can be a hit or miss, but one North Carolina school district is doing what they can to ensure it's enjoyable. Durham Public Schools holds multiple taste testing sessions for new school food. Durham schools strive to make food representing more cultures. DPS cafeteria...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Honoring a legacy: Lyons Farm Elementary welcomes students for the first time
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham's new school, Lyons Farm Elementary, is built on reminders of its roots. The Lyons Farm name honors the family that once owned the land, who were were pivotal contributors to the growth and economic opportunities for African American families in Durham. What You Need To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfdd.org
Students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to learn new code of conduct
As students head back to class this week in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, they will be learning about a new student Code of Character, Conduct and Support. The code outlines the rights and responsibilities of students, parents and staff. It also provides a guide for how behavior violations should be handled, including consequences and intervention strategies.
Alamance-Burlington School Board names new school Southeast Alamance High School
(WGHP) — The Alamance Burlington School System finally named its newest high school in the county early Tuesday during a special-called meeting. Southeast Alamance High School is now the 7th high school in the district and is set to open in mid-July 2023. The new building is the first school fully built in 60 years, […]
WXII 12
Alamance-Burlington School System puts school resource officers at every campus
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Day two of school is in the books for the Alamance-Burlington School District. This year, school resource officers are in every campus across the district, including all elementary schools. This comes after Alamance County Commissioners worked with the Alamance-Burlington School Board to provide additional funding to...
Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code
Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High Point community remembers Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is grieving but grateful a little more than 24 hours after they learned the week-long search for their missing loved one ended in a way no one wanted. Heddie was not just a loving family person. She was a former high school guidance counselor, […]
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Toyota creates more job opportunities at Triad battery plant
LIBERTY, N.C. – Toyota is generating more job opportunities in the Triad through an investment in its North Carolina operations. Toyota said it is pouring an extra $2.5 billion into its Toyota Battery Manufacturing plant. The company said that investment will add an extra 350 job opportunities. Production and...
WXII 12
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington residents grateful for new, outdoor gym
Correction: In a previous version of this article, Travis Medeiros' name was spelled incorrectly. Elon News Network regrets this error. With the North Carolina sun beating down on him and sweat pouring off his back and face, Burlington resident Travis Medeiros felt his breath and his pace sync up as he entered Pine Hill Cemetery on his morning run. Running through the graveyard because of its silent and peaceful nature, Medeiros intended on checking out Burlington’s new outdoor fitness gym — located just across the street in City Park.
elonnewsnetwork.com
EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents
PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
Family reacts to discovery of missing North Carolina woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
Teller who stole $600K+ from credit union, vanished sentenced to 12+ years
A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years -- only to be found by police as a blood-covered armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 -- was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
Comments / 1