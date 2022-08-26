ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools names new superintendent

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon. Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September. GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

DPS cafeteria employees participate in taste testing

DURHAM, N.C. — School food can be a hit or miss, but one North Carolina school district is doing what they can to ensure it's enjoyable. Durham Public Schools holds multiple taste testing sessions for new school food. Durham schools strive to make food representing more cultures. DPS cafeteria...
wfdd.org

Students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to learn new code of conduct

As students head back to class this week in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, they will be learning about a new student Code of Character, Conduct and Support. The code outlines the rights and responsibilities of students, parents and staff. It also provides a guide for how behavior violations should be handled, including consequences and intervention strategies.
FOX8 News

High Point community remembers Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins is grieving but grateful a little more than 24 hours after they learned the week-long search for their missing loved one ended in a way no one wanted. Heddie was not just a loving family person. She was a former high school guidance counselor, […]
WRAL News

'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Toyota creates more job opportunities at Triad battery plant

LIBERTY, N.C. – Toyota is generating more job opportunities in the Triad through an investment in its North Carolina operations. Toyota said it is pouring an extra $2.5 billion into its Toyota Battery Manufacturing plant. The company said that investment will add an extra 350 job opportunities. Production and...
FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington residents grateful for new, outdoor gym

Correction: In a previous version of this article, Travis Medeiros' name was spelled incorrectly. Elon News Network regrets this error. With the North Carolina sun beating down on him and sweat pouring off his back and face, Burlington resident Travis Medeiros felt his breath and his pace sync up as he entered Pine Hill Cemetery on his morning run. Running through the graveyard because of its silent and peaceful nature, Medeiros intended on checking out Burlington’s new outdoor fitness gym — located just across the street in City Park.
elonnewsnetwork.com

EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents

PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
chathamstartribune.com

Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina

A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
