ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Warwick Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Juvenile Victims At Daycare/Foster Care Homes

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317tNs_0hWwxnY600
John Olson Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly sexually multiple juvenile victims at daycare and in foster homes.

Orange County resident John Olson, age 59, of the town of Warwick, was charged while incarcerated at the Delaware County Jail. An exact date of his arrest was not provided.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at a daycare/foster care home in the town of Warwick in Orange County and the town of Andes in Delaware County, the New York State Police said.

Also arrested was Joan Parks, age 80, of the town of Mamakating in Sullivan County, for failing to report child abuse as a mandated reporter, state police said.

The department said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the state police working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services. It stemmed from allegations made that Olson sexually abused multiple juveniles in both Orange and Delaware counties.

On Saturday, May 21, Olson was arrested in the town of Andes, Delaware County, for charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail, where he currently remains.

Additionally in May, Olson was indicted by a grand jury in Delaware County on the following charges:

  • Felony Rape
  • Criminal Sexual Act
  • The course of sexual conduct against a child
  • Criminal sex act
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

In June, Olson was indicted by an Orange County grand jury on charges of:

  • Attempted rape
  • Two counts of sexual abuse
  • Two counts of sexual conduct against a child

It was discovered during the investigation that Parks, a clinical social worker and mandated reporter, allegedly failed to report the child sexual abuse when made aware, state police said.

On Monday, Aug. 22, she was charged with failure to report child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

State Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Olson or Parks to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at the New York State Police at 845-291-2836 or 845-291-2810.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Attorney From Bergen Stalked Victim With Secreted GPS, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: A lawyer from Bergen County was charged with stalking for secretly planting GPS devices on unknowing victims' vehicles, authorities said. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wyckoff was arrested late last week for what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called a “repeated and ongoing pattern of stalking” after a Haworth resident reported finding one of the devices on his car.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Daily Voice

Attorney From Bergen Planted 4 GPS Devices On Stalking Victim’s Vehicles, Prosecutor Says

A lawyer from Bergen County was charged with stalking after investigators said they found that he’d hidden four GPS devices on a victim’s car. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wyckoff was arrested late last week for what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called a “repeated and ongoing pattern of stalking” after a Haworth resident reported finding one of the devices on his car.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Canaan Mom Accused Of Leaving Child Home Alone

A Fairfield County mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old home alone after the child cut their head and was bleeding. Christina Vitale, age 45, of New Canaan turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of risk of injury to a child for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andes, NY
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Warwick, NY
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Mamakating, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Warwick, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Foster Parents#Violent Crime#Daycare Foster Care Homes#The New York State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Child Pulled From Hot Car In NJ Dies: Prosecutor

An infant died after being found in a hot, locked car on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Central Jersey, authorities said.The incident happened on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, where the baby was found unattended in the unattended car around 3:20 p.m., developing reports say.Temps hovered around 91…
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting

One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Young Man Struck, Killed By Train In Dumont

A witness said a young man was playing chicken when he was struck and killed by a freight train overnight in Dumont.The victim was pronounced shortly after midnight Thursday, Sept. 1, after being struck by the southbound CSX train at the Madison crossing about 20 minutes earlier.A witness told resp…
DUMONT, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
350K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy