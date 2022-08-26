Petfolk Announces $40 Million to Revolutionize Veterinary Care
Modern pet care company, Petfolk, recently raising $40 million in a Series A round led by White Star Capital. There was also participation from celebrity animal lovers like country music star, Miranda Lambert, and legendary race driver, Danica Patrick. Petfolk says it's working to revolutionize veterinary care, by providing modern and accessible pet care facilities paired with telehealth and mobile pet care access. Michael Wystrach and Dr. Audrey Wystrach, co-founders and co-CEOs of Petfolk, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
