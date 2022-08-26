ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock of the Week: Rough Week for Peloton

It was a rough year for Peloton, including a shaky business model and PR mishaps, and the week has been up and down as well. The recently announced partnership between the connected fitness company and Amazon might be what is still keeping Peloton’s wheels spinning.

Cheddar News

Best Buy Beats on Earnings Despite Sales Drop

Big box retailer Best Buy announced a beat on its earnings, and Katie Thomas, lead at Kearney Consumer Institute, joined Cheddar News to discuss the electronics giant's report and forecast how it's weathering the tidal wave of e-commerce. "I think they'll continue to diversify and really figure out what consumers are looking for from that broader home electronics and entertainment segment," Thomas said. "So, there's a lot of opportunities to consider what that looks like for them."
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Will Bed Bath & Beyond's Turnaround Plan Work For the Company and its Investors?

Bed Bath & Beyond today announced its turnaround plan, including layoffs, store closures, new financing, inventory changes, and more. That includes a decision by the board to keep the buybuy Baby brand in the company's portfolio, despite pushback from activist investor Ryan Cohen earlier this year, before he sold his shares. Will these moves be enough to save the company, entice customers, and keep Bed Bath & Beyond competitive in an inflationary environment largely ruled by Amazon? And what about investors -- is there inherent shareholder value in what the company has planned? Seth Basham, retail equity research analyst at Wedbush, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Company Goes International

Cannabis giant Hexo is set to produce Mike Tyson’s new cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, in Canada. Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president, and chairman of Tyson 2.0, and Charlie Bowman, chief executive of Hexo Corp. joined Cheddar News to discuss Tyson 2.0's partnership with the Canadian cannabis market. Bowman noted, “It fits in line with our portfolio, it fits in line with what the Canadian consumer is looking for, and it's right in the sweet spot right now in the Canadian market as it continues to grow.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Best Buy to Report Earnings Amid Drop in Demand for Consumer Electronics Market

The consumer electronics sector is feeling the impact of high inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages. Although prices for electronics have recently started to ease, recent announcements from chip makers signal prices could jump back up in 2023; and it comes as electronics giant, Best Buy, is set to report earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Seth Basham, managing director of equity research for Wedbush Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Disney may copy Amazon with its own Disney Prime program

Disney is considering a membership program similar to Amazon Prime for its own products and services, The Washington Post reports. The program will reportedly offer users discounts and special perks, as Amazon Prime does for Amazon shoppers. If you’re not convinced that Disney was at least partially inspired by Amazon,...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWD

Amorepacific Acquires Tata Harper Skincare

Tata Harper Skincare has been acquired by Amorepacific, South Korea’s largest beauty company. Harper was one of the early players in the luxury natural skin care sector and the acquisition gives Amorepacific entry into the clean and green categories, plus a stronger foothold in the North American market.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards An engineer by trade, the Colombian-born Harper was inspired to create the brand in 2010 after her uncle was diagnosed with cancer. At the time, she’s said, she could buy...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

How Money Shapes Human Happiness

Americans are still struggling with price hikes and high interest rates. In this economic climate, learning how to avoid overspending is not only the key to money management but also apparently to one's overall well-being and happiness. Elizabeth Dunn, chief science officer of Happy Money, joins Cheddar to explain.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

What the Signs Are for a Housing Recession

With home sales beginning to drop, some experts believe that we may be headed towards a housing recession. Nick Bailey, the president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current housing climate and whether or not buyers are starting to see some relief. "I think the most important thing to note of what's happening with this market is we're really returning to some level of balance.”
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis on Launch of E-Commerce Platform 'Giadzy'

Chef, entrepreneur, and television personality Giada De Laurentiis joined Cheddar News to discuss the launch of her e-commerce platform Giadzy for people who want to buy Italian ingredients and cooking products. "In 2020 when Italian products were hard to find at your local mom-and-pop Italian shop, basically, I just started curating and importing these Italian products," she explained. "Some of them are family friends, others of them I've met on my travels, and I grew it into sort of a CPG e-commerce business along with the content."
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Trump 'Likely' Hid Documents & COVID Boosters Approved: What You Need2Know

1. FDA APPROVES COVID BOOSTERSThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving emergency authorization to updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The new boosters target Omicron subvariants; the Moderna shot will be available for people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer jab will be available for those 12 years and older. Before shots can be administered, the CDC has to sign off on them, and that vote is scheduled for today.  Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials in production at Kalamazoo, Mich. [Pfizer via AP] 2. TRUMP 'LIKELY' HID DOCUMENTSThe Justice Department has revealed that classified documents were "likely concealed and...
POTUS
Cheddar News

Elon Musk Points to Whistleblower Claims in New Bid to Kill Twitter Deal

Elon Musk believes he has new evidence that Twitter provided fraudulent information when he made his $44 billion takeover bid for the company.Musk filed another notice requesting the termination of the Twitter deal on Monday, saying that the company knowingly withheld the fact it was not in compliance with laws. The filing referenced a Washington Post report on Twitter’s former chief security officer Peiter “Mudge” Zatko becoming a whistleblower. Musk's team cites allegations that the company was not complying with a 2011 FTC consent decree regarding data privacy, unfair trade practices, and consumer protection laws. Zatko also claimed Twitter was in...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Begging for Bubbles: CO2 Shortage Hits Breweries, Ice Suppliers, and Welders

Carbon dioxide is the fourth most abundant element in the atmosphere. In fact, there's far too much of it for the planet to handle. Unfortunately for beer breweries, which use the gas to carbonate and preserve their beverages, you can't just pluck CO2 from the sky. You have to buy it by the pound, and lately, the crucial gas is hard to come by. "We spent the last two months absolutely begging and borrowing for shipments of bulk CO2 from everybody and anybody who was willing to send a truck to fill us up," said Dan Bronson, the general manager of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Amid Rampant Delays, DOT Pressures Airlines to Expand Customer Benefits

What can customers expect from airlines when flights are delayed or canceled? How about a meal voucher, a hotel room, or a full refund? In the past, consumers would have to look over each airline's customer service policies to answer these questions. Now there's a one-stop shop. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday launched a dashboard for tracking which airlines offer which customer guarantees. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc on summer travel plans, the dashboard is designed to make it easier for consumers to make informed decisions. In 2022, roughly 146,000 flights have been canceled so far, and...
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Robin Games Shakes Up Gaming Market With New Category

Robin Games launched a new category in the mobile gaming space dubbed "Lifestyle Gaming," an interior design game where players can choose from thousands of furniture and décor pieces. Jill Wilson, CEO and co-founder at Robin Games, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "We're making lifestyle games based on topics you'd find on Pinterest, and we believe there's a big hole in the market for beautiful, sophisticated content that's based on these fantasies of being able to play around with beautiful thing things and be as creative as you possibly can be," she said.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

