Stock of the Week: Rough Week for Peloton

Bed Bath & Beyond today announced its turnaround plan, including layoffs, store closures, new financing, inventory changes, and more. That includes a decision by the board to keep the buybuy Baby brand in the company's portfolio, despite pushback from activist investor Ryan Cohen earlier this year, before he sold his shares. Will these moves be enough to save the company, entice customers, and keep Bed Bath & Beyond competitive in an inflationary environment largely ruled by Amazon? And what about investors -- is there inherent shareholder value in what the company has planned? Seth Basham, retail equity research analyst at Wedbush, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
