Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Welcome to Meteorological Fall!

NORFOLK, Va. — Break out those pumpkins: It's meteorological fall!. For many, September 22 is considered the start of fall; however, that’s “astronomical” fall. August 1 is the start of meteorological fall. Meteorologists divide the four seasons into three-month periods, which more align to the temperatures...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU suspends running back Elijah Davis indefinitely

NORFOLK, Va. — Two days from their season and home opener against Virginia Tech, Old Dominion has suspended indefinitely running back Elijah Davis for violating teams rules. The school releasing the announcement through a statement Wednesday evening. For right now, the specific cause is unspecified. The statement said that...
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13newsnow.com

Mackiewicz is putting Bayside Marlins golf on the map

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Amber Mackiewicz has come a long way from playing with plastic clubs on the golf course where her grandpa used to work. She learned early on that golf is a sport that no doubt requires you to have a short memory and the Bayside standout is very familiar with the concept.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

FDA gives the green light to approve new vaccine boosters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to roll out new and updated COVID-19 booster shots. It is a move designed to give better protection against severe illness and death amid a potential spike of cases in the upcoming colder months. The boosters,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

