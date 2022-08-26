Read full article on original website
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Welcome to Meteorological Fall!
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out those pumpkins: It's meteorological fall!. For many, September 22 is considered the start of fall; however, that’s “astronomical” fall. August 1 is the start of meteorological fall. Meteorologists divide the four seasons into three-month periods, which more align to the temperatures...
Beach's Leishman heading to Liv Tour
Leishman, a six-time PGA Tour winner from Australia who at age 38 has dropped out of the top 50 in the world. He currently resides in Virginia Beach.
2 drownings over the weekend at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Both men were reported missing Saturday, after family members had seen them in the water hours earlier. Their bodies were found and identified Sunday.
ODU suspends running back Elijah Davis indefinitely
NORFOLK, Va. — Two days from their season and home opener against Virginia Tech, Old Dominion has suspended indefinitely running back Elijah Davis for violating teams rules. The school releasing the announcement through a statement Wednesday evening. For right now, the specific cause is unspecified. The statement said that...
All-time high | Over 110,000 people traveled on Amtrak's Virginia routes in July
NORFOLK, Va. — More than 110,000 people traveled on Amtrak train routes in Virginia in July, an all-time high and a sign that more people are using public transportation to travel. The July 2022 ridership is a 28.9% increase from June 2022 and 19.8% increase from July 2019, before...
Norfolk police officer shot in the line of duty, man shot in Portsmouth
The officer is expected to be okay. The shooting happened on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. on Vincent Ave.
Norfolk officer shot on Vincent Avenue
NPD said the officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The officer is expected to survive.
Mackiewicz is putting Bayside Marlins golf on the map
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Amber Mackiewicz has come a long way from playing with plastic clubs on the golf course where her grandpa used to work. She learned early on that golf is a sport that no doubt requires you to have a short memory and the Bayside standout is very familiar with the concept.
36-year-old man missing from Virginia Beach
Reginald Barnett Jr. was last in contact with his family Sunday. He was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia vehicle registration YNU-9108.
Overnight shooting in Newport News
Officers were called to Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim is expected to be okay.
Court Cases: Cory Bigsby, Barnes and Noble store to appear
Bigsby's team plans to withdraw bond. In Virginia Beach, the battle of the books continues.
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help
Through the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 31, adoptions only cost $35. Usually, they're $75.
ODU mentorship program aims to increase STEM involvement for girls in Norfolk Public Schools
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University Batten College of Engineering has provided mentors in Norfolk Public Schools since 2012, and those mentors have proven to help NPS student go on to college, ODU said in a press release. "Without the guidance of so many dedicated Norfolk Public School...
Military service members help teachers in Chesapeake ahead of the first day of school
Teachers got some help making sure their classrooms are ready. Navy sailors came to schools and helped teachers with heavy lifting.
Suffolk murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A man charged with the murder of a woman in Suffolk has turned himself in, police said. 31-year-old John Harris surrendered himself at Suffolk Police headquarters.
Block-buy for new aircraft carriers will save taxpayers billions of dollars
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Purchasing aircraft carriers two-at-a-time saves taxpayers' money. The Navy in 2019 said that the "block-buy" for the future carriers Enterprise (CVN-80) and Doris Miller (CVN-81) will lead to savings of about $4 billion over the life of the program. When the deal was reached, Newport...
FDA gives the green light to approve new vaccine boosters
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to roll out new and updated COVID-19 booster shots. It is a move designed to give better protection against severe illness and death amid a potential spike of cases in the upcoming colder months. The boosters,...
