News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
chautauquatoday.com

Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk

A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
Cleveland.com

Suspect in Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in the shooting of a girl last year in Buffalo, New York, was arrested Tuesday on Cleveland’s West Side by federal agents. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Ja’Vair Walker, 20, in a home on the 3800 block of West 136th Street. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
NewsBreak
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged in fatal shooting at Liberty Park and Ride

Liberty, Pa. — Two individuals from the southcentral part of Pennsylvania were taken into custody Monday in relation to a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Tioga County. Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville said criminal homicide and related charges were filed against Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to attempt criminal homicide and related charges. No further details were released as to where the pair was found. ...
2 On Your Side

Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident

A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham Road at about 11:45 PM, when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia, where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
