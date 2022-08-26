Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo Police: Man arrested, charged for Tuesday afternoon shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city. Police say 41-year-old Jamie Ware of Buffalo has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened on Oxford Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police say...
WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Oxford Avenue
Police said a man was shot while in a driveway area and transported to ECMC to be treated for injuries.
Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Hewitt Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue just before midnight. Police said an 18-year-old Buffalo man and 19-year-old Cheektowaga man were shot during some type of party or gathering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
chautauquatoday.com
Disconnected Tanker Truck Trailer Slows Route 60 Traffic in Dunkirk
A portion of Route 60 in Dunkirk was blocked after a tanker truck trailer got disconnected from the truck and had come to rest on the roadway late Wednesday morning. Dunkirk Police were called to the intersection of Route 60 and Ice Cream Drive just after 10:15 AM. The trailer was removed after about three-and-a-half hours. No one was injured in the incident. Dunkirk Police received assistance from the Chautauqua County Fire Police, the City of Dunkirk Streets Department, and the Dunkirk Fire Department.
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
Crime stoppers offering reward for information on Elmwood Avenue stabbing homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the stabbing homicide of William Graham. Graham was killed on Saturday on Elmwood Avenue. People with information about the suspect above are asked to contact...
Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
Suspect in Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in the shooting of a girl last year in Buffalo, New York, was arrested Tuesday on Cleveland’s West Side by federal agents. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Ja’Vair Walker, 20, in a home on the 3800 block of West 136th Street. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Candlelight vigil held for Buffalo woman shot and killed last week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening for a Buffalo woman who was killed last week. Lameshea Sanders, 30, was shot to death on Berkshire Avenue. Friends, family and other loved ones shared thoughts and prayers during Sunday night's memorial. Rachanda Sanders, Lameshea's sister, has organized...
Two charged in fatal shooting at Liberty Park and Ride
Liberty, Pa. — Two individuals from the southcentral part of Pennsylvania were taken into custody Monday in relation to a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Tioga County. Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville said criminal homicide and related charges were filed against Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to attempt criminal homicide and related charges. No further details were released as to where the pair was found. ...
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man arrested for DWI after accident
A Dunkirk man is facing DWI following an accident in Dunkirk on Tuesday. State Police say that 36-year-old Joel Ross was driving north on Brigham Road at about 11:45 PM, when his vehicle struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was not injured, but troopers arrested him after failing several standard field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Fredonia, where he provided a breath sample of .11 percent. Troopers released Ross after being processed and issued tickets. He is due to appear in Dunkirk City Court next month.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old boy
According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Adon Swanson was last seen in the Town of Lockport on August 28 wearing pink shorts and a hoodie.
Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at Cheektowaga house party
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man in Cheektowaga was arrested overnight after a fight at a house party. Police there say around 200 people were gathered on Redwood Drive when neighbors called in a disturbance. As the party started breaking up, police say multiple people started fighting. Cheektowaga Police say...
Comments / 0