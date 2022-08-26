Read full article on original website
United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations.
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
Heartland football coaches team up to tackle helmet shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Coaches calling, email threads, trying to figure out what we’re gonna do,” Kent Gibbs, Cape Central High School’s football coach, said. It happened to nearly every team. “Simply put, couldn’t get any helmets,” Coach Gibbs said. With the season...
Ohio River Boat Launch to be temporarily closed for first responder drills
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the Ohio River Boat Launch will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 7, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, and federal first responders will conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River.
Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex. The...
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Cape Girardeau police are
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson postponed
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with local leaders. Sen. Rand Paul surveyed tornado damage in Mayfield and talked with local leaders about
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
Apartment complex fire in Cape Girardeau
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity. Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration.
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31. According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as...
Marion man wanted by Carbondale police
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
Police in West Frankfort asks for public’s help after at least 9 businesses vandalized
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in West Frankfort are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for damaging at least nine businesses in town. The damage to the Union Funeral Home can be clearly seen when driving up to the building. This is just one of several businesses dealing with this kind of vandalism.
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in
