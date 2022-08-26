ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

United Way of Southeast Mo. Kickoff Luncheon returns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two-year hiatus, the United Way of Southeast Missouri held its annual Kickoff Luncheon. The luncheon was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau. Instead of hosting a separate celebration, they say Thursday’s event was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down

Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. (Source: Shawnee National Forest) Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
SIKESTON, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Heartland football coaches team up to tackle helmet shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Coaches calling, email threads, trying to figure out what we’re gonna do,” Kent Gibbs, Cape Central High School’s football coach, said. It happened to nearly every team. “Simply put, couldn’t get any helmets,” Coach Gibbs said. With the season...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson postponed

Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed bi-annually for reptile and amphibian migrations. (Source: Shawnee National Forest) Sen. Rand Paul surveys tornado damage in Mayfield, talks with local leaders. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Rand Paul surveyed tornado damage in Mayfield and talked with local leaders about...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Apartment complex fire in Cape Girardeau

Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity. Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration. Wilmington Housing Authority awarded $2 million for public housing restoration. Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive. Montgomery Co. School Board Meeting Gets Animated. Special Meeting Called...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Marion man wanted by Carbondale police

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL

