Hastings clobbers four home runs in 11-1 rout of Dukes
HASTINGS – The York Dukes went into Tuesday night’s matchup with Class B, No. 4 Hastings sporting a 6-1 record. The game, however, would be the toughest test to date for York when Hastings delivered a big blow early on their way to an 11-1 win over the Dukes.
Red zone efficiency key as Dukes trek to Hastings
YORK – A look at the stat sheet from last Friday’s game between York and Lexington would have suggested a rout rather than a 14-7 Duke win. The hosts racked up over 400 yards of offense and held the Minutemen to just 170 of offensive yardage – yet the game went into overtime because the Dukes could not finish drives in the red zone.
Knights handle Wolverines in four sets
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights opened their volleyball season on the right foot, picking up a four-set victory over Wilber-Clatonia 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21. Senior Lily Otte led the Knights’ attack, hammering a team-high 10 kills. Marissa Endorf followed just behind her, as the junior whacked nine winners on 22 swings for a .318 hitting percentage. Together, the pair combined for 19 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 29 kills.
Centennial drills 43 kills in 3-1 win over Central City
UTICA – The Bronco home opener Tuesday night was a successful one as they climbed to 3-2 on the year with a 3-1 win over the Central City Bison in non-conference volleyball. Centennial was aggressive at the net producing 43 kills to just 24 for the Bison in the 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 win.
Hawks get past Mustangs and Tigers at East Butler Tri
BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers hosted an all Crossroads Conference volleyball triangular on Tuesday night. The McCool Junction Mustangs and the Hampton Hawks joined the Tigers in prep action at East Butler High School. In the first match of the night it was the host Tigers with a...
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
What an opening night for Hampton sophomore Jack Bullis in the Hawks’ 58-56 win at Lewiston. The sophomore running back carried the Hawks to the win with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdown runs covering 16 and 30 yards. He hauled in four receptions for 107 yards and two more scores of 24 and 46 yards. On defense Bullis recorded 12 tackles and had one interception that went for a pick-six in the first quarter.
Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite
SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
Duke softball unblemished at home quad
YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
Big third inning dooms Polk County against St. Paul
STROMSBURG – After the Polk County Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, the visiting St. Paul Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good, then held on for dear life late for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Catholic Daughters of York celebrate 100 years
YORK -- The Catholic Daughters of York celebrated 100 years of service on Sunday with mass and festivities at St. Joseph Church. There were several activities including face paintings, a cornhole tournament, a balloon artist and a barbecue. Member Lorrain Grenfell said there were 250 people in attendance. “It was...
Culinary Challenge winners at the York County Fair
YORK – The York County 4-H Culinary Challenge contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:. Whit Quiring, York; Traegan Bowman, York; Molly Hoffman, York; Eloise Kavan, York. Junior Division Champion: Eli Wollenburg, Waco. Reserve Champion:...
Annual soggy doggy day a success
YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
Just Melanie -- Boy, she deserves a break
It was 25-ish years ago when a younger me sat mystified at a county commissioner meeting, hardly understanding the language they spoke or the issues they were tackling. Wise Commissioner Bob Wolfe recognized my stupidity and gently nudged me as they prepared to convene as the Board of Equalization. “See...
Adopt A Pet donation
Lara, Ana and Thea Franssen brought supplies to York Adopt A Pet for the dogs and cats. Lara celebrated her first birthday and her parents helped her collect donations for the shelter.
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest High School’s 54-year-old...
Arraignment held for man accused of strangling woman
YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held this week for Travis Lowrey, 48, of York, who is accused of strangling and choking a woman outside a York residence until a neighbor ran across the street to help her. The matter was investigated by the York Police Department. According to the...
York man sentenced in case involving deadly weapon, drugs
YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York has been sentenced for two felonies in a case involving prohibited deadly weapons and drugs. According to court documents, Williams was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he could smell burned marijuana and could see burned ends of a blunt in the center console when making contact with Williams.
County to hold budget workshop with department heads
YORK – The York County Commissioners will be meeting with all the county’s department heads and elected officials Friday morning, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m., to discuss the 2022-23 budget. The workshop will be held in the commissioners' chambers on the main floor of the courthouse. This workshop...
