Norristown, PA

When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County’s Cup Runneth Over

This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop.Image via What's with Dave Today vlog at YouTube. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove

Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival

Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same.Image via iStock. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places

Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly

Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
Montgomery County Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof

A professional subset of the CCGMC meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals.Image via iStock. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County reminds local commercial real estate (CRE) professionals that it provides a specific forum to help the business needs of this specialty line of business. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby

Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
