Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
For Great Coffee That’s Easy on the Environment, This Jenkintown Cafe Doesn’t Horse Around
White Horse Coffee & Creamery in Jenkintown.Images via Vittoria Woodill, CBS3 Philadelphia. At White Horse Coffee & Creamery in Jenkintown, roasting the perfect cup of coffee is simply part of its mission, writes Vittoria Woodill for the CBS3 Philadelphia.
Retail Renno of Willow Grove Shopping Center Will Truly Be a Fresh Start
Amazon Fresh is indicating a desire to become part of the renovated Willow Grove Shopping Center. The Willow Grove Shopping Center refresh will take that label literally as an Amazon Fresh grocery retailer joins the site plans. Ryan Sharrow checked out the news in the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to...
A Delco Icon Continues to Make Best Burger Lists in the Region
It’s always burger season and three food and restaurant columnists from The Philadelphia Inquirer have come up with the 17 best places to get burgers in the region. One Delaware County spot continues to make their list. Regional knowledge and local experts were used to draw up the list,...
When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County’s Cup Runneth Over
This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop.Image via What's with Dave Today vlog at YouTube. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire: Weekends of Minstrels and Merriment, Jousting and Juggling, Frolicking and Feasting
The jousters at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair take this competition very seriously; given the danger, they can't afford to horse around.Image via the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.
Ribs, brisket, classic sides and more are all in the family at Dibbs BBQ
The family-run spot serves up bestsellers such as beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken and salmon.
phillyvoice.com
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove
Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
Delco-Themed Mini-Golf Offers All Things Delco Past and Present
Co-owners John McKenzie, left, and Nick Reynolds, right, at Delcoland. Welcome to Delcoland, Delaware County in miniature golf form. You’ll find this unique course behind the former Charlie’s Hamburgers lot in Folsom, now home to a Delco Steaks. The golf course is the brainchild of home-grown entrepreneurs Nick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival
Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same.Image via iStock. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places
Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly
Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
Oy Vey! Doylestown’s First Jewish Deli Closes Just Days After Grand Opening
Matsah Balls Deli — Doylestown's first — was closed almost immediately, owning to a rent dispute. The first ever Jewish restaurant and delicatessen in Doylestown closed its doors just days after celebrating its grand opening. Ed Doyle wrote about the sudden closure for TAP Into Doylestown. Matzah Balls,...
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
abc27.com
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
Montgomery County Networking Org Invites CRE Professionals to Gather, Connect under One Roof
A professional subset of the CCGMC meets specifically to foster connections among local CRE professionals.Image via iStock. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County reminds local commercial real estate (CRE) professionals that it provides a specific forum to help the business needs of this specialty line of business. Called the Montgomery County Development Professionals (MCDP), its membership is open to industry participants that include commercial realtors, developers, bankers, engineers, title agents, and real estate attorneys.
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby
Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0