Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot

NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
FanSided

Packers surprisingly cut wide receiver Juwann Winfree

After Aaron Rodgers repeatedly praised wide receiver Juwann Winfree publicly, it seemed likely he would make the Green Bay Packers‘ 53-man roster. However, that has proved not to be the case. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have released Winfree. It’s perhaps a good...
FanSided

One player Packers must sign following roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers currently have five safeties on the roster. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are the starters. Behind them on the depth chart are Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter, and new addition Rudy Ford. The concern is that all three backups will be used almost exclusively on special...
FanSided

Mike McDaniel drops an “F-Bomb” and it was perfectly brilliant

Miami Dolphins fans have wanted every coach since Dave Wannstedt to succeed and stick around but Mike McDaniel is just different. Adam Gase was supposed to be the savior. The young buck OC with a vision for the future. Instead, he turned out to be nothing close. Brian Flores? Discipline and a proven history of winning with the Patriots. That too imploded.
The strategy that saved the Cardinals from losing to the Reds twice in one game

The St. Louis Cardinals showed strong defense on Wednesday night that ultimately led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The St. Louis Cardinals showed great defense on Wednesday night that led to their victory over the Cincinnati Reds. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required but Woo shared in a Tweet), the Cardinals used a five-man infield strategy that they hadn’t practiced before but ended up saving them twice.
Utah Jazz draft picks: Every pick they own after Donovan Mitchell trade

The Utah Jazz picked up three more first-round picks in a surprising trade, sending Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs. How many picks do they have now?. After weeks of negotiation and speculation focused on the New York Knicks, the Jazz made a hard pivot and traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The deal isn’t quite as rich as the return they got for Rudy Gobert, but they will land three future first-round picks, a pair of pick swaps and a trio of talented young players — Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochi Agbaji.
