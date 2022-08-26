WVU's new QB has left an impression on the opposing head coach. A showdown between former USC quarterbacks is afoot in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Just days after Pitt announced USC transfer Kedon Slovis will start against West Virginia in the season-opening Backyard Brawl, WVU retaliated by naming its own former Trojan, JT Daniels, as its starting quarterback. Both enter the game with a wealth of college experience as they are set to debut for their new respective teams.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO