First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has announced Bend by FNBO, a credit-card-as-a-service solution to expand its ways to let clients offer cards, a press release said. Bend by FNBO will offer an embedded model of open API services for credit cards. It will let clients use plug-and-play financial services to integrate into existing environments. Brands will be able to access more flexibility with the service, along with customizable options for their cards.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO