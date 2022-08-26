ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunes, Alipay+ Partner to Ease Acceptance of Mobile Wallets in Europe

Noting the recovery of international tourism and the popularity of mobile wallets, cross-border payments company Thunes has partnered with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to enable merchants in Europe to accept the mobile wallets that are most popular among Asian consumers. With this partnership, merchants will be able to accept payments...
Unique Carpets Ltd. on the Ideal B2B Cross-Border Payments Partner

Bob Binford of Unique Carpets Ltd. says investing in fast, secure and easy cross-border payments tech saves time, money and sales. It’s something that 64% of businesses also confirm in new cross-border B2B payments research. Posted on August 31, 2022. For many businesses in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, the...
SeatGeek Raises $328M Following Canceled SPAC

Mobile ticketing platform SeatGeek has raised $238 million from private investors after canceling plans to go public. Company officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Aug. 31) that they plan to use the funds to invest in new offerings, like a program that allows customers to return tickets for credit toward another event. Another program is geared towards the attendee experience, with ticket upgrades and dining options.
Today in the Connected Economy: SWIFT Unveils Predictive Data Tool

Today in the connected economy, financial messaging services provider SWIFT has rolled out a predictive data intelligence tool that identifies potential problems with cross-border transactions. Also, banking giant Santander is joining forces with cash management platform Trovata, and cross-border payments company Thunes is collaborating with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to let...
SumUp Intros Digital Wallet With Loyalty Rewards as It Ventures Into B2C Space

Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) company SumUp is venturing into the business-to-consumer (B2C) space with the launch of its first digital wallet and loyalty rewards program. SumUp Pay provides consumers across Europe with a secure payment method that includes a virtual Mastercard with an integrated loyalty scheme focused on supporting local businesses, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Sept. 1).
First National Bank of Omaha Launches Credit-Card-as-a-Service Platform

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has announced Bend by FNBO, a credit-card-as-a-service solution to expand its ways to let clients offer cards, a press release said. Bend by FNBO will offer an embedded model of open API services for credit cards. It will let clients use plug-and-play financial services to integrate into existing environments. Brands will be able to access more flexibility with the service, along with customizable options for their cards.
Wix Collabs With Choice to Bring ACH Payments to Merchants

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Wix.com is collaborating with global payments company Choice to bring Automated Clearing House (ACH) electronic funds transfer payments to Wix’s U.S.-based merchants. This account-to-account payment option will enable retailers using Wix to access Choice’s ACH payments infrastructure and its omnichannel software solution, according to a press...
Highnote Expands Collab With Visa, Certifies as Issuer Processor

Card issuance and management platform Highnote is expanding its partnership with Visa and has also become fully certified as a Visa issuer processor. Highnote also finished the Visa Ready certification and will join Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program as an enabler in the U.S. market, according to a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 30).
Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Stock Market This Year

Before the year ends, Indonesia plans to launch a cryptocurrency bourse after being postponed last year because some of the finer points of the process had to be worked out. “We will make sure that every requirement, procedure, and necessary step has been taken,” said Deputy Minister of Trade of Indonesia Jerry Sambuaga at the NXC International Summit, according to a DealStreet Asia report.
Qatar Central Bank Issues First Digital Payments License

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced in a tweet Tuesday (Aug. 30) that it has issued the first license for digital payments to two companies that provide electronic payment services — iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money. The central bank stated that the license represented “an initial step to...
FinTechs Use Secured Cards to Fill Consumer Credit Gap

The path toward building a full-service bank in the digital age is a long and winding one. And for the FinTechs endeavoring to do that, the challenge is to get critical mass, with an installed base of consumers sticky enough to embrace a wide range of products and services. After...
Fleet InsurTech Firm Fairmatic Emerges From Stealth With $42M

Fleet InsurTech startup Fairmatic has emerged from stealth with a $42 million Series A funding round led by Foundation Capital and Aquiline Technology Growth. The startup is also backed by Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, Israeli-American investor Oren Zeev, Hippo Insurance co-founder Assaf Wand and entrepreneur and unicorn investor Bill Tai, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 31) press release.
Klarna Faces Growing Pains as Losses Increase

Expenses related to U.S. and international market expansion combined with the integration of new acquisitions and widening credit losses all added up to a messy first half for buy now, pay later giant Klarna. “When we set our business plans for 2022 in the autumn of last year, it was...
Solid Raises $63M to Expand FinTech-as-a-Service into New Verticals

FinTech-as-a-Service platform Solid Financial Technologies has raised $63 million in a Series B funding round to speed its expansion into new verticals, including travel, logistics, construction, healthcare, education and the gig economy. With this platform, companies can launch and scale FinTech products with just modern application programming interfaces (APIs) and...
Santander Taps Trovata for Cash Management

Santander has tapped Trovata for its cash management solution, Trovata announced in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 31) Through the partnership, Santander will market Trovata’s cash management platform to its banking clients as a way to modernize treasury workflows through data-driven automation. The companies plan to collaborate to continuously...
ConnectWise Acquires Wise-Sync to Add Payments Processing Capabilities

Noting that labor accounts for 90% of manual invoice processing costs, ConnectWise has acquired Wise-Sync to enable users of ConnectWise products to automate the collection of payments. The acquisition brings together Wise-Sync’s integrated payment automation platform and ConnectWise’s IT solution provider software and service platform, making fully automated payment collection...
