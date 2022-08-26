Read full article on original website
⚽ Tiger women play to draw with Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The FHSU women's soccer team wrapped up their season-opening road trip to South Dakota with a 1-1 draw against Augustana on Sunday. Each squad scored in the first half. The Tigers moved to 1-0-1 on the year and the Vikings open their season 0-0-1. Augustana jumped on the board early as a shot from the top of the box found its way past a diving Isabel Robben in the fifth minute. Fort Hays State came up with the equalizer in the 29th minute. Hannah Mares was fouled inside the box, setting up a penalty kick. She then tucked the ball just between the post and the diving Augustana keeper to score her second goal of the season and tie the match.
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State football coach Chris Brown, offensive lineman Ted Hessing and defensive back Will White talked with the media Monday ahead of Thursday's game on the road at Northwest Missouri State.
⚽ Tigers men drop road match in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to UC-Colorado Springs on Sunday by a score of 2-0. The Mountain Lions scored twice in the first thirty minutes of the match and played tight defense to keep the Tigers from any hope of a comeback. The No. 7 ranked Tigers fall to 1-1, while the Mountain Lions improve to 1-0-1. UC-Colorado Springs jumped ahead early, finding the net in the 17th minute on a sharp strike from Lars Walczyk. Ten minutes later, the Mountain Lions scored again off a loose ball in the box struck by Jack Souder. The Mountain Lions outshot the Tigers 11-3 in the first half and put four on target.
🏐 Tigers go 2-0 Saturday, finish weekend 3-1 overall
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fort Hays State moved to 3-1 on the season by posting a pair of three-set sweeps of Westminster College and Southwest Baptist on Saturday at the Eagle Classic, hosted by Oklahoma Christian University. Gracie Rains led the Tigers in kills for the day with 27, followed...
KU suspends 1 WR indefinitely, another for 1 game after arrest
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks' season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for...
⛳ HHS girls' cruise to title at own tourney
HAYS - The Hays High girls’ golf team easily won their first tournament of the season, taking their own Hays High Invitational by 67 strokes Monday afternoon at the Smoky Hill Country Club. The Indians shot a 323. Dodge City finished a distant second with a 390. Hays placed...
NWester: Hays goalie nets national honors at ESPN tournament
Editor's note: Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning today, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut. Have an idea for a future story? Email [email protected] to share your idea.
Eye doctor from Colby takes over Krug's practice in Hays
An optometrist from Colby has taken over the practice of Dr. Kendall Krug of Hays. Krug spent 32 of his 37 years as an optometrist practicing in Hays. Dr. Mark Wahlmeier, 49, took over the practice as of Aug. 1. Wahlmeier received his eye training form the University of Missouri...
Hays Post's NWester feature begins Sunday
Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning Sunday, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
New Robbins institute director brings banking experience to FHSU
The Fort Hays State University Robbins Banking Institute and The Kansas Bankers Association recently announced the hiring of FHSU alum Tommy Powell as its director. With more than a decade of sales and support experience in the banking industry, Powell completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance in 2020; in addition, Powell has completed classes in the Robbins Banking Institute program. Powell was a commercial lender in the Hays regional office of Commerce Bank. His office will be in the Robbins Banking Institute Center on the FHSU campus. Powell resides in Hays with his wife and young son.
Now That’s Rural: Dirck Hoagland, Black Herefords
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Let’s visit a birthplace – not of a president or a general, but the birthplace of a cattle breed. Today we’ll learn more about an innovative family that helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas. Last week...
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Three quakes within moments Tuesday morning in Graham Co.
Three minor earthquakes were reported in eastern Graham County early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded three quakes with magnitudes of 2.1, 2.6 and 2.7 within minutes of each other just before 5 a.m. near the Graham-Rooks county line. There have been 13 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas in...
KRUG: Extension learning opportunities around the corner
The past 10 days have been a whirlwind of activity. Our Program Development Committee met to welcome Monique, our new Family and Community Wellness agent in the Hays office. Conversation was lively as we planned for some issue-based programming in the months ahead.Then three days on our K-State campus participating in an agent update reinforced the important work we do in Extension related to health and wellness in our communities.
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas
JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
End your summer with a dose of living history at Fort Larned event
FORT LARNED — Labor Day Weekend traditionally signals the end of summer. Bring your summer fun to a historic close with a weekend of fun and learning at Fort Larned’s Labor Day Weekend Living History Event. Volunteers and staff will once again bring Fort Larned to life during...
