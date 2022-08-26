Week 2 high school football scores: Vote for Player of the Week

It might only be Week 2 of the high school football season, but Friday's games did not lack drama.

In Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week, Wyoming once again refused to let its opponents score. The Cowboys had only a 6-0 lead over Taft late in the second quarter, but a bobbled hand-off scooped up by Wyoming's DJ Gray gave them a 13-0 lead at the half.

Taft got to the one yard away from the endzone late in the third, but a fourth down stop kept them scoreless. Wyoming won 20-0.

Princeton joins Wyoming at 2-0 to start the season with a win over Colerain. The Vikings were up 21-0 at halftime. Senior quarterback RJ West went 12 for 14 with 197 yards and three touchdowns as Princeton won 28-0.

In Liberty Township, a crosstown rivalry was the main attraction. Lakota West beat Lakota East 49-6, but most importantly, the community honored a Lakota East graduate who died in a car crash in Indiana over the weekend. Caleb VanHooser graduated in May and was an incoming freshman football player at Indiana State University. Both teams took off their helmets and held a moment of silence for VanHooser.

Elder celebrated its 100-year anniversary in front of a packed house against Pickerington Central Friday night. The Panthers' special teams had a huge stop on a fake punt in the first quarter, leading to Elder taking a 10-0 lead the next play. Quarterback Ben Schoster passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns as Elder won 17-7.

Moeller had no trouble against the top team in Kentucky with a 28-3 win over Trinity High School. Jordan Marshall led the Crusaders' offense, but the Moeller defense had some big plays to keep the Shamrocks to only three points.

Winton Woods had no trouble against Walnut Hills, going into halftime with a 44-0 lead. The Warriors won their second game of the season 52-0.

Cincinnati Country Day won at Summit Country Day, 34-17.

Up by one in the third quarter, Simon Kenton quarterback Chase Crone was able to give the Pioneers a 28-0 lead against Highlands. Simon Kenton's defense had interceptions on Highlands' next two drives, helping the Pioneers fend off the Bluebirds in a 42-40 nail-biter.

Beechwood is playing no games as they look for their third consecutive state title. The Tigers beat Paintsville at home, 46-7.

