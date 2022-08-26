ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

floridapolitics.com

Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors

Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Expected To Surrender On Corruption Charges

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expected to surrender this week on at a criminal public corruption charge. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says if he's suspended, you can expect the governor will appoint another Republican to his seat. Martinez claims he's innocent, blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024. The accusations against Martinez come after a 5-year investigation into his private practice work as a consultant.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis

MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis.  The money will be invested into housing programs.  One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody.  Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wskg.org

New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
PARKLAND, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police unveils department’s first childhood cancer awareness vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first childhood cancer awareness vehicle. September is childhood cancer awareness month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first childhood cancer awareness badge and coin. The car...
MIAMI, FL

