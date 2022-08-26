Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
New Broward school board faces state’s ‘immediate action’ order over grand jury’s red flags
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointees to the Broward County School Board, were sworn into office Tuesday, they voted for one of their own to serve as the chair of the board and met again on Wednesday. DeSantis’s Republican appointees — Ryan Reiter, Manual Serrano,...
floridapolitics.com
Former presidential candidate will lead Florida League of Mayors
Wayne Messam has served on the Miramar City Commission since 2011, and has served as Mayor since 2015. Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said he wasn’t finished when he suspended his 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination — and now he’s been elected President of the Florida League of Mayors.
Charlie Crist's running mate Karla Hernandez: 'Everything is on the ballot this November'
Hernandez described the goals of teaching as a microcosm of the community.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami-Dade Commissioner to Surrender to Authorities on Charge
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early this week and is facing a charge related to a financial issue, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51. Although Martinez, did not respond to requests for comment to...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
WSVN-TV
Miami-themed Kush at Clevelander Sports Bar aims to draw locals to iconic Ocean Drive spot
The Clevelander is one of the most famous hotels on South Beach, and sure, tourists certainly love it, too. But one restaurateur wants to bring locals back with a new sports bar concept only true Miamians can appreciate. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who appreciates a cold beer at any bar, has the deets.
iheart.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Expected To Surrender On Corruption Charges
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expected to surrender this week on at a criminal public corruption charge. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says if he's suspended, you can expect the governor will appoint another Republican to his seat. Martinez claims he's innocent, blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024. The accusations against Martinez come after a 5-year investigation into his private practice work as a consultant.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
WSVN-TV
South Florida real estate mogul collabs with influencer to donate sneakers to children
MIAMI (WSVN) - A generous donor became a “sole provider” for a group of lucky children. A charity is providing some kids with some of the hottest sneakers around. It was a sneak surprise for some South Florida kids on Wednesday. Real estate mogul Patrick Carroll partnered with...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade mayor proposes $85 million plan to help with housing affordability
MIAMI (WSVN) - More and more people are finding themselves priced out of living in South Florida. Now, one mayor has unveiled a plan to provide some housing help. “I am extremely proud and excited to introduce to you our HOMES Plan,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
wskg.org
New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wild Fork Opens 10th South Florida Store
Wild Fork’s national expansion has been in areas that are adjacent to distribution centers
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life; prosecutors caution jurors to be skeptical of testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but prosecutors cautioned jurors to take his testimony with a grain of salt.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police hold meeting to discuss officer safety and issues from the community
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officials gathered to discuss solutions regarding police officer safety, only weeks after two officers were killed in the line of duty. During a tough time, law enforcement and the community gathered together on Wednesday to talk about issues they see plaguing them. In...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Proposed Ordinance Would Legalize Efficiencies in Parts of Miami-Dade
Side units, in-law quarters and guesthouses are just some of the names for efficiencies that have been illegal in parts of Miami-Dade County — until now. A proposed ordinance introduced by Commissioner Raquel Regalado would make them legal. “What we want to do is legalize efficiencies, but also give...
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police unveils department’s first childhood cancer awareness vehicle
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled its first childhood cancer awareness vehicle. September is childhood cancer awareness month. The department also presented a check to the Live Like Bella Foundation from the proceeds collected during the sale of their first childhood cancer awareness badge and coin. The car...
WSVN-TV
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
Comments / 2