Independence, KS

Hays Post

KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
HOMINY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Independence Man Detained for Active Warrant Results In Drug Charge

Last week, Officers with the Independence Police Department came in contact with a male whom they knew had an outstanding active warrant. During a search of the male and his bag, Officers located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 20-year-old Anthony Minton of Independence was arrested for Failure to appear, alleged possession of methamphetamine, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest report has been sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Microburst causes damage in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Okla. — Cleanup is underway in parts of Rogers County where strong storms rolled through Monday night. It was determined a microburst hit the town of Chelsea. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area over several miles. The Chelsea Police Department...
CHELSEA, OK
kggfradio.com

Bridge Replacement Detour West Of Sedan

The Kansas Department Of Transportation is replacing the Deer Creek Bridge on US 166 or West Main Street just outside Sedan. This affects mainly north and southbound HWY 99 traffic and traffic on business US166 west of Sedan. There will be detour signs rerouting southbound HWY 99 traffic west to US 166 business loop and then back east on US 166 to the HWY 99 intersection south of Sedan. Northbound HWY 99, at the intersection south of Sedan, will go west on US166 to the Business US166 west exit following it east to HWY 99 west of Sedan.
SEDAN, KS
kggfradio.com

Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park

The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Free Fair 2022 News

The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
msn.com

Feast On Delicious Fast Food At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Kansas

The Sunflower State has no shortage of beautiful restaurants that look every bit as gorgeous as the food is delicious. You know the kind: elegant decor, dim lighting, formally-dressed waiters. But we’ve also got plenty of great hole-in-the wall restaurants in Kansas that look entirely unassuming and you’d never suspect what tasty food is hiding within. One of our favorites is Tri-Mee Drive In in Fredonia. This little spot is barely more than a shack, with a simple walk-up window and a few picnic tables outside, but you’ll find some of the best fast food in Kansas here!
KANSAS STATE
