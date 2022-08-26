Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after SUV overturns
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Crawford County have identified the victim as 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Anderson was southbound on S. 200th Street one half mile...
2 dead in head-on crash near Hominy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a head-on collision near Hominy Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with traffic, said the crash was called in just before 6 a.m. on State Highway 20 east of Hominy. One person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced for manslaughter in death of Washington County deputy
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was sentenced for his role in the death of a Washington County deputy in 2021. Athine Henderson, 37, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with credit for time served. The Washington County...
Webb City man in jail following chase through two Kansas counties
KANSAS — Authorities arrest a Webb city man after he leads them on a chase across two Kansas counties. On Saturday deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were searching for 39 year-old Larry Flowers who was a wanted fugitive. Just after noon the same day authorities saw flowers driving a Ford truck North of […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns and grenade launcher after shooting in Inola
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they’ve seized drugs, guns and a grenade launcher from a property after a shooting in Inola. It happened late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Drugs, guns and cash – that’s what RCSO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kggfradio.com
Independence Man Detained for Active Warrant Results In Drug Charge
Last week, Officers with the Independence Police Department came in contact with a male whom they knew had an outstanding active warrant. During a search of the male and his bag, Officers located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 20-year-old Anthony Minton of Independence was arrested for Failure to appear, alleged possession of methamphetamine, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest report has been sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
Crawford County warns residents of recent phone scam
The Crawford County Sherrif's Office warns residents about an ongoing phone scam in the area.
Microburst causes damage in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Okla. — Cleanup is underway in parts of Rogers County where strong storms rolled through Monday night. It was determined a microburst hit the town of Chelsea. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area over several miles. The Chelsea Police Department...
kggfradio.com
Bridge Replacement Detour West Of Sedan
The Kansas Department Of Transportation is replacing the Deer Creek Bridge on US 166 or West Main Street just outside Sedan. This affects mainly north and southbound HWY 99 traffic and traffic on business US166 west of Sedan. There will be detour signs rerouting southbound HWY 99 traffic west to US 166 business loop and then back east on US 166 to the HWY 99 intersection south of Sedan. Northbound HWY 99, at the intersection south of Sedan, will go west on US166 to the Business US166 west exit following it east to HWY 99 west of Sedan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
kggfradio.com
Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park
The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Free Fair 2022 News
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
msn.com
Feast On Delicious Fast Food At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Kansas
The Sunflower State has no shortage of beautiful restaurants that look every bit as gorgeous as the food is delicious. You know the kind: elegant decor, dim lighting, formally-dressed waiters. But we’ve also got plenty of great hole-in-the wall restaurants in Kansas that look entirely unassuming and you’d never suspect what tasty food is hiding within. One of our favorites is Tri-Mee Drive In in Fredonia. This little spot is barely more than a shack, with a simple walk-up window and a few picnic tables outside, but you’ll find some of the best fast food in Kansas here!
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from Bartlesville's tourism bureau showed the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending thanks in part to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" film production. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years. The film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes in 2021.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0