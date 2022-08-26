ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GolfWRX

Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF
HipHopWired

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch “KEEP GOING,” French Montana “Higher” & More | Daily Visuals 8.30.22

DJ Khaled’s latest album, GOD DID was the talk of the weekend due to heads losing it over Jay-Z’s verse and noting that damn near every popular rapper alive was featured on the album. Looking to capitalize on the buzz, Khaled comes through with a new video featuring a few of your favorite artists. Dropping […] The post DJ Khaled ft. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch “KEEP GOING,” French Montana “Higher” & More | Daily Visuals 8.30.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy