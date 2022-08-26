ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Oxford Eagle

Regents volleyball sweeps Tupelo to improve to 7-6 on season

Regents volleyball won their third match in their last four outings on Tuesday as they swept Tupelo in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-21) to improve to 7-6 on the season. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer posted a team-high 13 kills to go along with seven digs, while eighth-grader Maddie Niemeyer led the team with 29 assists to go along with eight digs.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss baseball announces fall exhibitions vs. Samford, UAB

The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team will return to Swayze Field this fall to host Samford and UAB for a pair of exhibition games in addition to its usual slate of fall intrasquad scrimmages in the coming weeks. Mike Bianco‘s Rebels open fall practice on Sept. 30 and...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss opens 2022 season with matchup against Troy

The college football season is finally upon us. After over 200 days without live action on the gridiron, teams are gearing up for the 2022 season after a tumultuous offseason that featured several coaching changes, a flurry of transfer portal activity and a not-so-private spat between two old co-workers. For...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette volleyball sweeps Belmont despite defensive miscues

Lafayette volleyball picked up another signature win on Monday as they swept reigning 2A champion Belmont at home to improve to 8-5 on the season. The Lady Commodores did not make it easy on themselves however—committing numerous error defensively that allowed Belmont to stay in each of the first two sets.
BELMONT, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford volleyball drops first game of season in five-set loss to Germantown

Oxford volleyball lost their first game of the season on Tuesday as they were defeated by Germantown in five sets (25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 11-15. Junior defensive specialists Madi Jones and Addy Shorter each posted a career-highs in digs in the loss—recording 25 and 17 respectfully. Senior outside hitter...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford

Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Football season impact on tourism ‘is enormous’

Football season has a well known, major impact on Oxford and its economy. Hotels often sell out, especially during SEC games. When there is nowhere to stay in town, and the lines for local restaurants are wrapped around the Square, tourists may see the town for only its negative qualities.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

McLaughlin announced as Ole Miss Athletics Foundation Chief Development Officer

The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announces new leadership of major gifts with the elevation of Matt McLaughlin to Chief Development Officer / Associate Athletics Director for Development. McLaughlin, who previously served as the Assistant A.D. for Development / Major Gifts, has been part of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation for...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Nolan Shepard

On Wednesday, August 24, Dr. Nolan Shepard, beloved husband and father, passed away. Nolan was born and reared in Detroit, Michigan by his parents, Reverend Roy Shepard and Carlon Wood Shepherd. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara Dun Shepard and daughters Jennifer Elise Shepard of Oxford, Mississippi and Angie Towne of Corella, Georgia.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford

A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Students, parents speak out on OSD dress code

The Oxford School District held a meeting earlier this month regarding the ongoing dress code conflict. Community members and parents were given the opportunity to speak out on the issue. Megan Anderson is a licensed counselor and mother. She expressed her concerns with the dress code and its ambiguity, which...
OXFORD, MS

