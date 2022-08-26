Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Regents volleyball sweeps Tupelo to improve to 7-6 on season
Regents volleyball won their third match in their last four outings on Tuesday as they swept Tupelo in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-21) to improve to 7-6 on the season. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Niemeyer posted a team-high 13 kills to go along with seven digs, while eighth-grader Maddie Niemeyer led the team with 29 assists to go along with eight digs.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss baseball announces fall exhibitions vs. Samford, UAB
The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team will return to Swayze Field this fall to host Samford and UAB for a pair of exhibition games in addition to its usual slate of fall intrasquad scrimmages in the coming weeks. Mike Bianco‘s Rebels open fall practice on Sept. 30 and...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss opens 2022 season with matchup against Troy
The college football season is finally upon us. After over 200 days without live action on the gridiron, teams are gearing up for the 2022 season after a tumultuous offseason that featured several coaching changes, a flurry of transfer portal activity and a not-so-private spat between two old co-workers. For...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette volleyball sweeps Belmont despite defensive miscues
Lafayette volleyball picked up another signature win on Monday as they swept reigning 2A champion Belmont at home to improve to 8-5 on the season. The Lady Commodores did not make it easy on themselves however—committing numerous error defensively that allowed Belmont to stay in each of the first two sets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Oxford volleyball drops first game of season in five-set loss to Germantown
Oxford volleyball lost their first game of the season on Tuesday as they were defeated by Germantown in five sets (25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 11-15. Junior defensive specialists Madi Jones and Addy Shorter each posted a career-highs in digs in the loss—recording 25 and 17 respectfully. Senior outside hitter...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss’ Hugo Townsend named on 2022 Preseason Haskins Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Ole Miss men’s golfer Hugo Townsend has been tabbed to the Preseason Haskins Award Watch List, announced Thursday by The Haskins Foundation. Townsend is one of 25 men’s golfers from around the country to earn the honors, with nine of them attending an SEC university.
Oxford Eagle
Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford
Guthrie’s, the chicken-finger only restaurant pioneer, announced that its first restaurant in Oxford is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville and Olive Branch over the next several months.
Oxford Eagle
Football season impact on tourism ‘is enormous’
Football season has a well known, major impact on Oxford and its economy. Hotels often sell out, especially during SEC games. When there is nowhere to stay in town, and the lines for local restaurants are wrapped around the Square, tourists may see the town for only its negative qualities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford Eagle
McLaughlin announced as Ole Miss Athletics Foundation Chief Development Officer
The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announces new leadership of major gifts with the elevation of Matt McLaughlin to Chief Development Officer / Associate Athletics Director for Development. McLaughlin, who previously served as the Assistant A.D. for Development / Major Gifts, has been part of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation for...
Oxford Eagle
Nolan Shepard
On Wednesday, August 24, Dr. Nolan Shepard, beloved husband and father, passed away. Nolan was born and reared in Detroit, Michigan by his parents, Reverend Roy Shepard and Carlon Wood Shepherd. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara Dun Shepard and daughters Jennifer Elise Shepard of Oxford, Mississippi and Angie Towne of Corella, Georgia.
Oxford Eagle
Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford
A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Aug. 26 – Aug. 28
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Aug. 26. Alison Alexander, 38....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oxford Eagle
Students, parents speak out on OSD dress code
The Oxford School District held a meeting earlier this month regarding the ongoing dress code conflict. Community members and parents were given the opportunity to speak out on the issue. Megan Anderson is a licensed counselor and mother. She expressed her concerns with the dress code and its ambiguity, which...
Comments / 0