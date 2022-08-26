Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Max Plus Adds To Its Collection Of The Spirograph Pattern
Continuing to build out its already boastful roster of offerings, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design is reengaging with titular textures as seen on the latest Nike Air Max Plus. Eerily reminiscent of the two-tone fur of Sully from Monster’s Inc, the entirety of the mesh upper is treated with teal, violet and black colored spirograph pattern cascading across the entirety of the knit construction. The blue and purple pairing is further expressed in the glossy Swooshes, tongue tag and gradient shaded mid-foot shank with the lighter hue accenting as a trim. The remainder of the model including the tongue, laces, midsole and leather overlays opts for a clad black majority while hints of plum trace portions of the tread underfoot.
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
Women Unite On This Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
As a relatively novel addition in The Swoosh’s already massive catalog of running silhouettes, the Zoom-X cushioned model designed for logging hard miles has featured only a handful of offerings since its debut in April. Reconstructed from its 2019 predecessor with the Next Nature format, the next proposal of the Nike Pegasus Turbo is joining the Women’s Unity Pack in a brightly colored array.
“Barcelona” Patterns Return To The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
While the heralded Air Jordan 1 continues to provide inspiration for modernized constructions of Jordan Brand’s debut silhouette, Jumpman has continued to toy with the inclusion of its contemporary cushioning systems for the latest offering of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT in a reminiscent textile. Inspired by the...
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
The adidas Yeezy Slide “Resin” Is Restocking On September 12th
Back in 2019, adidas Yeezy debuted the Yeezy Slide in three region exclusive colorways: “Sand,” “Bone,” and “Resin.” And almost three years later, the latter of the three is scheduled to return once again on September 12th. Prepared in a full family size run,...
Black And Grey Dress This Newly-Revealed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
Much less divisive relative to the AJ1 Mid, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has appeared in a number of attractive releases since the start of the Summer. And as we embark on Fall/Winter, the silhouette is to receive yet another batch of releases, which is to include this simple, black-on-grey pair.
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Joins The M. Frank Rudy Collection
Without M. Frank Rudy, the inception of the Air Max bubble and Nike’s most popular cushioning system wouldn’t exist. The designer holding experience in aerospace engineering was intrigued by how to package air underfoot for enhanced responsiveness, resulting in decades of iconic silhouettes and reconstructed variations gracing the entirety of the color palette.
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Surfaces In White And Black Colorway
Introduced almost exactly a year ago, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT has enjoyed a decent run of releases thus far. And we can expect many more colorways this Fall/Winter, including but not limited to this newly-revealed, black-on-white pair. Unlike the silhouette’s prior appearances — all of which donned...
Peace Signs And Metallic Emblems Adorn This Latest Nike Air Force 1
Following a series of inline and collaborative efforts throughout the first half of 2022, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th is finally beginning to wind down. The reveals haven’t come to a complete stop, though, as the brand has just unveiled yet another colorway, which layers new branding over top a relatively understated base.
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Lottery”
If you’ve only gotten into sneakers over the last three years, securing pairs at retail may seem luckier than winning the lottery. The Swoosh is seemingly playing into this common frustration with the release of the Nike Dunk Low “Lottery” duo. At quick glance, the upcoming two...
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
The New Balance RC30 Continues To Add To Its Fall Roster
Aided in its release this summer by Donald Glover, the New Balance RC30 has been reserved so far in the announcement of its Fall 2022 lineup. With official images of the latest colorway recently surfacing, the latter could be expected sooner rather than later. The 70-inspired silhouette airs on the...
Sage Elsesser’s Navy Blue Namesake Graces The Converse Fast Break
Iconized by his game-winning jumper in the 1982 National Championship game, the Converse Fast Break rode with Michael Jordan for a few years before he and The Swoosh teamed up for the very beginnings of what would become Jordan Brand. Over past decades, the basketball silhouette has also dubbed as a cult classic skate-ready model which is only being further cemented by multi-faceted creative Sage Elsesser’s latest collaboration.
First Look At The China Exclusive JJJJound x PUMA Suede
Hot off the heels of their very first collaboration with ASICS, JJJJound is befriending yet another footwear icon: PUMA. As teased only minutes ago, the Montreal-based design studio has prepared a characteristically minimal take on the Suede, which is, unfortunately, releasing exclusively in China. Similar to their prior works, JJJJound...
The adidas adiFOM Q Is Releasing At Select Retailers Tomorrow, September 2nd
The Three Stripes has garnered quite a bit of scrutiny with their latest silhouette, the adiFOM Q, which was discounted as an imitation of a much-beloved adidas Yeezy design. But regardless of where you stand on the topic, the shoe undoubtedly bears a history of its own, as it draws inspiration from the adidas Quake that originally debuted in 2001.
The Air Jordan 37 To Debut Before The 2022-23 NBA Season
Despite fanfare surrounding the Air Jordan retro Summer 2023 lineup, Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line continues being committed to the world of basketball. The latest proposition – the Air Jordan 37 – is set to debut before the year ends. Inspired by the Air Jordan 7,...
adidas Adds A Protective Overlay To The UltraBOOST DNA XXII
As a hallmark silhouette in The Three stripes vast catalog of comfort-centric models, the adidas UltraBOOST has undergone numerous reworks while balancing the infusion of modern technology with elements of the lines DNA. Expanding upon its already boastful roster, the adidas UltraBoost DNA XXII is returning to the fold in a trio of cool tones.
Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Returning Summer 2023
This past year, we’ve enjoyed the return of many an iconic Jordan. And throughout 2023, the Jumpman has even more revivals in store, from the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” to the equally beloved Air Jordan 4 “Thunder.”. Similar to the “Playoffs” 13, it’s been a little...
Return To School In Style With The Latest Air Force 1 Low
Just a few months remain before the 40th anniversary of the hallmark Air Force 1 concludes. Before its official send-off, The Swoosh is keeping the kids stocked with fresh offerings to flaunt in the hallways for the upcoming school year with a medley of bright, titular tones gracing the Air Force 1 Low.
