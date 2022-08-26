Read full article on original website
Arlen Ray Neie
Arlen Ray Neie, 85, of San Augustine, Texas passed away at his home on August 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Ray was born on September 6, 1936, to parents, Gaylord and Marcelle Neie....
Jason Samuel Browning
Jason Samuel Browning, 43, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on August 26, 2022, at home in Orange. Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Herrin. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar...
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
Monday, September 5, is Labor Day. Over the years, Labor Day in our area was always a big day of celebration. Just a few years ago, before the Reagan years, the labor movement that grew from the textile mills of the East became a strong liberal force in our country. Labor unions in this area of Texas were responsible for all workers getting better wages, even if they were not represented by a union. Labor, in the United States today, is at an all time high and unemployment at the lowest in my lifetime. Times are good and getting better. Thanks to the laboring, blue collar workers. Enjoy Labor Day, you earned it. Be thankful for those early unions that have made this country great.
Gene Raymond Edgerly
Gene Raymond Edgerly, 87 of Orange, TX died August 28, 2022 at his home. Gene was born on December 1, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to Jewel and Isabel (Gonsoulin) Edgerly. He attended and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Port Arthur, TX in 1953. After graduating from high...
Elites Coming Back To The Sabine
The 2023 Bassmaster Elite Schedule features just one trip to Texas and it will be on the Sabine River June 1-4. The Elites were here back in 2021 with Jason Christie (above) taking the win with long trips up the Sabine River. The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce and the...
OPD, Jeff Co. Team On Bust
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of 4 Individuals charged with Possession of Narcotics. On Thursday, August 25th, 2022 around 3:00PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the...
Watkins Sentenced To 40 Years
What was expected to be a very emotional trial, took an unexpected turn Monday. Jury selection began Monday in the Intoxication Manslaughter trial of Jerrod Lee Watkins, who was indicted on two separate occasions for the deaths of Robert Jackson and Jillian Blanchard after two separate accidents that occurred on June 13, 2020. Watkins was scheduled to face a jury in Jackson’s death, as well as the failure to stop and render aid charge. The trial in the Blanchard case would follow.
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
New Stop Signs Approved
On Tuesday Orange County Commissioners approved three new stop signs to be put up. Two are in the Little Cypress area and the other is in Victory Gardens near Bridge City. In Little Cypress stop signs will be placed at the corner of Little Cypress Drive and West Bluff Rd. And you’ll also see one at the intersection of Pine Park Blvd and Timberlane.
Saturday morning fire heavily damages Orange home, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Orange. It happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022 morning. The Orange Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Bridal Wreath Avenue around 9:15 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a structure fire.
Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment
A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
