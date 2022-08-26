Monday, September 5, is Labor Day. Over the years, Labor Day in our area was always a big day of celebration. Just a few years ago, before the Reagan years, the labor movement that grew from the textile mills of the East became a strong liberal force in our country. Labor unions in this area of Texas were responsible for all workers getting better wages, even if they were not represented by a union. Labor, in the United States today, is at an all time high and unemployment at the lowest in my lifetime. Times are good and getting better. Thanks to the laboring, blue collar workers. Enjoy Labor Day, you earned it. Be thankful for those early unions that have made this country great.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO