Butte County, CA

Comments / 1

krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night

PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hurt in Multi-Car Collision on Larkin Road [Oroville, CA]

OROVILLE, CA (August 30, 2022) – Four people sustained injuries following a multi-car collision at Larkin Road on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened the afternoon of August 14th, along Larkin Road near Municipal Airport. Furthermore, according to reports, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, although the main events...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

7-acre fire contained in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man dead, another person severely injured in motorcycle crash

CHICO, Calif. - 12:58 p.m. UPDATE - A head-on motorcycle crash killed one and injured three others, said CHP officials. A 47-year-old Chico man riding a motorcycle died as a result of injury from a head-on crash with an SUV Tuesday night, said CHP. At approximately 7:38 p.m., a motorcyclist...
CHICO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Gridley, CA]

GRIDLEY, CA (August 26, 2022) – On Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99 left at least one person injured, police said. According to the report, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m., just north of Gridley, south of Highway 162. Investigators said a passenger was struck by a vehicle...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lake Oroville boat ramp closes as lake levels continue to drop

PARADISE, Calif. - The State Parks' Superintendent Aaron Wright tells Action News Now the Lime Saddle Boat Ramp off of Pentz Rd. in Paradise is officially closed. This comes as Lake Oroville water levels continue to drop. Wright says the ramp is only designed to go down to 702 ft....
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some Glenn County Cooling Zones open this week

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that Cooling Zones are open as warm temperatures are expected this week. The Cool Zones have air-conditioned space and will be open to the public. The following locations and hours are listed below:. Bayliss Library. Tuesday 1 p.m....
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mosquito that carries yellow fever detected in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The mosquito known as the yellow fever mosquito was found in the Chico area on Tuesday, according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District (BCMVCD). BCMVCD said Aedes aegypti mosquito was found near the intersection of East Avenue and Manzanita Avenue, making it the first...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Hotter Thursday and Friday; Dangerous Labor Day Weekend Heat Possible

Wednesday brought more heat to northern California, and much hotter weather is coming. Be sure to be safe and stay cool this Labor Day weekend as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect. Northern California was cloud-free today, and the only thing in in our sky besides the sun was smoke and haze from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Tonight will be a similar situation with clear sky along with some areas of haze and smoke, but an otherwise quiet night. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be sunny and hotter with haze and smoke. Highs will range from the lower 90s in the mountains to the upper 90s and 100s in the valley and foothills.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Subject found dead in public right of way

CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate from Butte County Jail

OROVILLE, Calif. - At approximately 6:20 p.m., Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley, 34, escaped from the Butte County Jail, said the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BSCO determined Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard between 5:0 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and began to search for Bondley immediately, deputies said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Access to cooldown centers proving difficult for Chico homeless

CHICO, Calif. - With the summer heat growing more extreme, people who live on the streets are looking for different ways to cool off. Most people try to stay inside during a heat wave like this. Most of the homeless are in their tents or RVs, trying to do whatever they can to keep cool, but it has not been easy.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

