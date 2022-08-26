Wednesday brought more heat to northern California, and much hotter weather is coming. Be sure to be safe and stay cool this Labor Day weekend as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect. Northern California was cloud-free today, and the only thing in in our sky besides the sun was smoke and haze from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Tonight will be a similar situation with clear sky along with some areas of haze and smoke, but an otherwise quiet night. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be sunny and hotter with haze and smoke. Highs will range from the lower 90s in the mountains to the upper 90s and 100s in the valley and foothills.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO