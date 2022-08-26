Read full article on original website
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
1 arrested after crash on Clovis Hwy & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police confirmed that one person was taken into custody after the crash near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana Avenue. LFR and Lubbock PD responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana which resulted in two injuries.
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen water truck early Thursday morning. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Paul Naranjo. He is charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Around 6:30 a.m.,...
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase through Central Lubbock. 26-year-old Xavier Perez was arrested and charged with evading in a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of weapons and drug possession. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call...
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 114th and Indiana for a crash with injuries. Police say nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson was found dead at the scene....
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25 has died from his injuries. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash in east Lubbock. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Idalou Road at 7:15 p.m. on August 25th.
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
UPDATED: 1 person seriously injured after being hit by car
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 2:46 p.m. near 47th and Avenue Q. Police confirm that the pedestrian was on a bicycle when they were hit. The victim was transported to UMC with serious injuries. LPD’s Major...
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed after a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday. An 11-year-old and three-year-old were taken to UMC with serious injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being...
LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
Administrators looking to rehire jail staff before inmates return to Dalby facility in Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Some jail workers may be getting their jobs back as inmates are set to return to the Dalby Correctional Facility in Post. Work is underway to re-staff the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post. The former federal prison is now transitioning to a jail facility because a federal contract expired earlier this year.
One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in North Lubbock Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the wreck near I-27 and Yucca Lane around 1:30 p.m. Avoid the area if possible. No additional details have been released at this time. This...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear. Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this...
Construction on 19th Street to impact game day traffic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.
Lubbock couple completes ultramarathon; trekking 155 miles, strengthening marriage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple is back in town after competing in an ultramarathon, trekking 155 miles while carrying all of their supplies on their back. Ken and Jana Stephenson completed RacingThePlanet: Lapland, a race through the northern region of Finland. Competitors traversed the Finnish countryside in stages....
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
