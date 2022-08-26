Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted
DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
wabi.tv
Police shoot man after apartment complex incident in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating after two officers shot a man in Oxford County after an incident Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex in Mexico, Maine, around 3:40 p.m. Two officers fired shots at a man who was...
One man injured, two officers on leave after police shooting in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — A man was injured and two officers were placed on administrative leave after a police shooting in the Town of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Mexico and Rumford police officers, along with Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident around 3:41 p.m. at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex located in Mexico, according to a joint news release issued by the Mexico and Rumford Police Departments.
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
wabi.tv
Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month. Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, the two...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
WMTW
Maine arson suspect asked neighbor if kids were home, investigators say
NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.
wabi.tv
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night in Carmel. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the Hampden Road. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center-line and then hit several trees.
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment
According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. Police on Wednesday identified the victims as Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Officials said Shelley was driving and Brown was a passenger. At...
wgan.com
Police charge three minors in connection with incident that sent girl to hospital in Fairfield
Police have charged three juveniles after a 14-year-old girl was attacked in Fairfield. Fairfield police responded to Mill Island Park on Friday afternoon. They said two girls had assaulted another girl while other juveniles recorded the incident. The victim was taken to Thayer Hospital. Two suspects were charged with aggravated...
Toddler drowns in Auburn, prompting police investigation
AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating a toddler's death by drowning on Saturday. Police and fire crews responded Saturday to a home on Dillingham Hill Road that day after receiving a report that a 2-year-old had been found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool, according to a news release issued Saturday by Auburn deputy chief of police Timothy Cougle.
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
wgan.com
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
foxbangor.com
Fairfield gun shop helps motorist in need
FAIRFIELD– A Fairfield motorist ran into a string of bad luck recently when she encountered not one but two flat tires on her way to work. Fortunately, she broke down in the right place at the right time where there were more than a few helping hands. “It’s the...
