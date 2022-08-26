NORWAY, Maine — Investigators said a woman poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire, causing a serious fire in Norway over the weekend. Katrina O’Connor, 29, is charged with arson. She was scheduled to face a judge Monday afternoon, but that was continued as the defense asked for a psychological evaluation. Investigators said she set a fire inside the five-unit apartment building she lived in on Deering Street in Norway Saturday afternoon.

NORWAY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO