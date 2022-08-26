ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele

A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Controversial Decision

The Michigan Wolverines' quarterback battle is bleeding into the 2022 regular season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to roll out incumbent starter Cade McNamara for Saturday's season opener against Colorado State and returning backup J.J. McCarthy for Week 2's matchup against Hawaii. Harbaugh will chose the team's starter after...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Sounds Off On Dolphins: NFL World Reacts

The Miami Dolphins have shown a lot of potential in the preseason, but ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in Mike McDaniel's squad. On Monday's episode of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver said he's not sold on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Johnson then...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mason Crosby

Mason Crosby has not missed a single game during his 15 years with the Green Bay Packers. That Iron Man streak faced a significant challenge following offseason knee surgery, but the veteran kicker looks poised to start the 2022 season in his familiar role. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

