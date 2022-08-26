Read full article on original website
Roo's Wish founder says everyone in Kentucky can get involved with foster care
KENTUCKY — Advocates and volunteers came together to highlight a local non-profit working to match foster children with forever families through adoption. Wednesday's Child hosted its annual "Shinning Star" breakfast to recognize this year's recipient on Wednesday, which was Aetna Health Insurance. During the event, organizers shared how Wednesday's...
New program in Indiana focusing on pregnant mothers' health
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new program rolling out in Indiana aims to improve the health of mothers and their babies. "In 2020 Indiana had 522 babies who died before their first birthday," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. Box exposed the ugly truth about Indiana's infant...
VIDEO: Ohio woman gets stuck upside in workout machine
BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio woman was stuck in an unfortunate situation that resulted in her calling 911. Christine Faulds said she became stuck upside down while trying out new work equipment. Faulds was recording on her phone when she became stuck. Faulds attempted to use the inversion table,...
Groundbreaking marks progress of $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Construction is now underway for a massive economic project at Kentucky Transpark that is sure to put the Commonwealth at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing industries. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined other state officials, local leaders in Warren County and representatives from...
Mississippi governor declares emergency as main water facility fails
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said — a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The...
Thieves steal copper from 500+ poles on parts of I-64, I-65 leaving drivers in dark for months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of light poles on I-64 and I-65 are without power after officials say thieves have been stripping the copper wire from them. Criminals have been leaving drivers in the dark for months. Matt Bullock with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says copper wiring has been stolen from more than 500 light poles and junction boxes.
Amber Alert issued for Indiana 9-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a 9-year-old out of Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim is Delilah Jennings. Delilah was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger. She...
