ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Roo's Wish founder says everyone in Kentucky can get involved with foster care

KENTUCKY — Advocates and volunteers came together to highlight a local non-profit working to match foster children with forever families through adoption. Wednesday's Child hosted its annual "Shinning Star" breakfast to recognize this year's recipient on Wednesday, which was Aetna Health Insurance. During the event, organizers shared how Wednesday's...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

New program in Indiana focusing on pregnant mothers' health

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new program rolling out in Indiana aims to improve the health of mothers and their babies. "In 2020 Indiana had 522 babies who died before their first birthday," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. Box exposed the ugly truth about Indiana's infant...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Ohio woman gets stuck upside in workout machine

BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio woman was stuck in an unfortunate situation that resulted in her calling 911. Christine Faulds said she became stuck upside down while trying out new work equipment. Faulds was recording on her phone when she became stuck. Faulds attempted to use the inversion table,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Mississippi governor declares emergency as main water facility fails

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said — a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The...
JACKSON, MS
WLKY.com

Thieves steal copper from 500+ poles on parts of I-64, I-65 leaving drivers in dark for months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of light poles on I-64 and I-65 are without power after officials say thieves have been stripping the copper wire from them. Criminals have been leaving drivers in the dark for months. Matt Bullock with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says copper wiring has been stolen from more than 500 light poles and junction boxes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy