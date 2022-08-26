Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 2: Here's What We Know So Far
Fire will reign for another season. HBO’s House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel, created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, debuted. The premiere on Aug. 21, 2022 drew 9.986 million viewers, making it the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, per HBO.
Fans Go Wild Over 'Stranger Things' Cast Members' Reunion Selfie
Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things haven't forgotten about what could have been between Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn in the show's latest season, and now the actors are giving viewers some more highly-requested content together. Van Dien, the 25-year-old actress who plays cheer queen Chrissy Cunningham on Season 4...
'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest
Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
‘Honk for Jesus’ Star Sterling K. Brown on Why He Doesn’t Miss ‘This Is Us’ Right Now
After six seasons, This Is Us aired its series finale last May wrapping up the story of the Pearson family, so with fall TV season now back in production, series star Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson, has had to move on, and he has done so with alacrity.
1923: Sebastian Roché Joins Yellowstone Prequel Spinoff
TV vet Sebastian Roché (Supernatural, The Originals) has landed a recurring role in 1923, Paramount+’s newest Yellowstone prequel spinoff, TVLine has confirmed. Details on Roché’s character are being kept under wraps. He joins an ensemble led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression,...
How 'The Goldbergs' Plans to Write Off Jeff Garlin's Character for Season 10
It looks like ABC is killing off any chance of Jeff Garlin returning to The Goldbergs by—spoiler alert—literally killing his character, Murray Goldberg. After an investigation was launched into allegations of Garlin acting inappropriately towards people on the set of the popular sitcom, Garlin left The Goldbergs midway through Season 9, as reported by Variety.
The Women of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Are 'Incredibly Powerful': 'We're Not Serving a Male Storyline'
Powerful female characters are not few and far between in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Legendary elf Galadriel, dwarven Princess Disa and human healer Bronwyn, played by Morfydd Clark, Sophia Nomvete and Nazanin Boniadi, respectively, are among the women of The Lord of the Rings prequel.
Exclusive Sneak Peek: Harry Sheds His Mask on the Next 'Resident Alien'
It's Halloween in Patience which means more than tricks and treats on Resident Alien! In "The Alien Within", Harry (Alan Tudyk) continues his search for the alien baby and decides to enlist Sahar's help (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) in an unusual way. You'll never guess who finds the alien baby first.
Disney may copy Amazon with its own Disney Prime program
Disney is considering a membership program similar to Amazon Prime for its own products and services, The Washington Post reports. The program will reportedly offer users discounts and special perks, as Amazon Prime does for Amazon shoppers. If you’re not convinced that Disney was at least partially inspired by Amazon,...
MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Stars Reveal Emotional Comeback in Exclusive Interview
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was a big night for more than just this year's winners, nominees, performers, and hosts–but some of the most iconic players from MTV's The Challenge!. We caught up with All Stars 2 Challengers Tina Barta, Yes Duffy, MJ Garrett, and Rachel Robinson–four of...
Hocus Pocus Sequel Will Explain Sanderson Sisters' Backstory
Come, we fly—to the Sanderson Sisters' origin story in Hocus Pocus 2!. The sequel to the original 1993 film will be released late next month, nearly 30 years after the witches' initial on-screen performance. From what we've heard, the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 will finally reveal the backstory of the three spooky sisters.
Ana de Armas Speaks Out Against NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Film ‘Blonde’
Netflix's highly-anticipated movie Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, arrives on the platform on Sept. 28, becoming the first Netflix Original film to receive an NC-17 rating. Now, the star of the movie, de Armas, is sharing her thoughts on whether or not Blonde deserves the adults-only rating.
Three Brand-New Tribes! Meet the Full Cast of 'Survivor 43'
One year ago, Survivor returned from its first-ever hiatus. The reality TV giant ushered in a "new era," complete with brand-new twists, fewer days, and more deprivation. But now that prospective players have seen what's possibly in store, will the show continue to change things up to keep them on their toes? Or is this a cast that is more ready for "the monster" that is modern Survivor than ever?
