Parade

'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 2: Here's What We Know So Far

Fire will reign for another season. HBO’s House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel, created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, debuted. The premiere on Aug. 21, 2022 drew 9.986 million viewers, making it the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, per HBO.
Parade

Fans Go Wild Over 'Stranger Things' Cast Members' Reunion Selfie

Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things haven't forgotten about what could have been between Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn in the show's latest season, and now the actors are giving viewers some more highly-requested content together. Van Dien, the 25-year-old actress who plays cheer queen Chrissy Cunningham on Season 4...
Parade

'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest

Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
TVLine

1923: Sebastian Roché Joins Yellowstone Prequel Spinoff

TV vet Sebastian Roché (Supernatural, The Originals) has landed a recurring role in 1923, Paramount+’s newest Yellowstone prequel spinoff, TVLine has confirmed. Details on Roché’s character are being kept under wraps. He joins an ensemble led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression,...
Parade

How 'The Goldbergs' Plans to Write Off Jeff Garlin's Character for Season 10

It looks like ABC is killing off any chance of Jeff Garlin returning to The Goldbergs by—spoiler alert—literally killing his character, Murray Goldberg. After an investigation was launched into allegations of Garlin acting inappropriately towards people on the set of the popular sitcom, Garlin left The Goldbergs midway through Season 9, as reported by Variety.
BGR.com

Disney may copy Amazon with its own Disney Prime program

Disney is considering a membership program similar to Amazon Prime for its own products and services, The Washington Post reports. The program will reportedly offer users discounts and special perks, as Amazon Prime does for Amazon shoppers. If you’re not convinced that Disney was at least partially inspired by Amazon,...
Parade

Hocus Pocus Sequel Will Explain Sanderson Sisters' Backstory

Come, we fly—to the Sanderson Sisters' origin story in Hocus Pocus 2!. The sequel to the original 1993 film will be released late next month, nearly 30 years after the witches' initial on-screen performance. From what we've heard, the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 will finally reveal the backstory of the three spooky sisters.
Parade

Three Brand-New Tribes! Meet the Full Cast of 'Survivor 43'

One year ago, Survivor returned from its first-ever hiatus. The reality TV giant ushered in a "new era," complete with brand-new twists, fewer days, and more deprivation. But now that prospective players have seen what's possibly in store, will the show continue to change things up to keep them on their toes? Or is this a cast that is more ready for "the monster" that is modern Survivor than ever?
