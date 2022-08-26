TV vet Sebastian Roché (Supernatural, The Originals) has landed a recurring role in 1923, Paramount+’s newest Yellowstone prequel spinoff, TVLine has confirmed. Details on Roché’s character are being kept under wraps. He joins an ensemble led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to the next two generations of the franchise’s central family, the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression,...

