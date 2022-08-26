Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Expanding public transportation in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plans to expand public transportation from the city of Watertown to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Watertown resident Anne Walton uses the bus to do errands and says the lack of a bus route beyond the city limits can make it hard for her and others to get around.
northcountrynow.com
New Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam
Construction of the new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Market and Grove Streets in Potsdam is well underway. The new Stewart’s will be 3,900 square-foot in size with gas pumps. Construction of a new Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street is complete. NCNow photo by Paul Mitchell.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health
OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
wwnytv.com
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
wwnytv.com
Chaumont resident & author greets fans
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to meet the author in Chaumont Wednesday evening. North country native and New York Times best-selling author Ellen Marie Wiseman was at the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department. A crowd of fans joined her, hoping for a signature on her newly published...
wwnytv.com
Porch Fest in Potsdam
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SLC Arts Hosts PorchFest in Potsdam on Saturday, September 3. SLC Arts will host this year’s PorchFest in Potsdam as a part of the annual, six-week-long North Country Arts Festival. Potsdam PorchFest will be on September 3rd from 12 PM to 5 PM, and will feature performances from musicians all over the county.
wwnytv.com
Traffic Advisory: Watertown’s Public Square
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Public Square will be shut down for most of the day Thursday as the first step to renovate the First Baptist Church gets underway. Two cranes are set to begin work at 7 a.m. The goal is to remove the weathervane...
wwnytv.com
Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country. “The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a...
wwnytv.com
Anne M. Martin, 91, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anne M. Martin, 91, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away at home on Monday, August 29, 2022 under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dorrance “Skip” Martin; three...
wwnytv.com
Shirley A. Ryan, 87, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Ryan, age 87, beloved mother and sister, passed away on May 2, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY after a brief stay. Shirley previously resided at the family home at 23 East High Street, Norfolk, NY. Shirley was born on July 22, 1934 in Norfolk, NY to Floyd and Marion Gooshaw Ryan. Shirley graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY as well as Schenectady County Nursing Home for over 20 years. Upon her retirement, she moved back to Norfolk and worked for several years at Highland Nursing Home, Massena. Shirley loved animals of all kinds, especially her numerous cats. There was never a stray cat that she did not take in, or a wild animal that she didn’t feed. She was also an ardent fan of Elvis music. Shirley also loved being a nurse and taking care of people. She was a devoted Christian, regularly attending church as well as being an active member of the Altar Rosary Society.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
wwnytv.com
James L. Rice, 72, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - James L. Rice, 72, of State Route 126, Castorland, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. James is survived by his beloved wife, Yazmin Rice; his children, Michael A. Rice, Andrew J. Rice, Jazlynne M. Rice, Chanelle M. Rice, Zeanna G. Rice, James M. Rice and two grandchildren all of Castorland. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Edith Rice.
wwnytv.com
Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Winslow Street died peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published tomorrow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences...
wwnytv.com
James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, age 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake passed away on August 28, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
northcountrynow.com
Housing project planned in Ogdensburg
A $5.2 million 20-bed supportive housing project for the homelss will soon open on Knox Street. Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for homeless couples. Attending the Step by Step ribbon cutting ceremony included, from left, Laura Mattice of Community Bank, and Step by Step personnel: Deputy Director Tammy Bush, Board Member Barbara Ward, and Executive Director David Bayne. See story here.
wwnytv.com
County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has been slapped with six codes violations. It could be the first step to the property getting condemned unless the owner takes action. This marks the first time Jefferson County is taking the lead on property conditions at the Hotis....
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg to host new event with old roots
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Old River Fest. It’s a new event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city. Brooke Rouse of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
WKTV
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
