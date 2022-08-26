Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Expanding public transportation in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plans to expand public transportation from the city of Watertown to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Watertown resident Anne Walton uses the bus to do errands and says the lack of a bus route beyond the city limits can make it hard for her and others to get around.
wwnytv.com
Chaumont resident & author greets fans
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to meet the author in Chaumont Wednesday evening. North country native and New York Times best-selling author Ellen Marie Wiseman was at the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department. A crowd of fans joined her, hoping for a signature on her newly published...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
wwnytv.com
Old Ogdensburg school to open with new mission next month
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An old elementary school in Ogdensburg has a new purpose - housing and helping adults with mental illness. David Bayne and Tammy Bush of the nonprofit S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. are ready to reopen the abandoned Lincoln School doors and give the building and the people who live there a second chance in the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Dorothy S. “Dot” McCue, 91, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy S. “Dot” McCue, 91, of Fishersville, VA, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg to host new event with old roots
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Old River Fest. It’s a new event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city. Brooke Rouse of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
wwnytv.com
County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has been slapped with six codes violations. It could be the first step to the property getting condemned unless the owner takes action. This marks the first time Jefferson County is taking the lead on property conditions at the Hotis....
wwnytv.com
Traffic Advisory: Watertown’s Public Square
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Public Square will be shut down for most of the day Thursday as the first step to renovate the First Baptist Church gets underway. Two cranes are set to begin work at 7 a.m. The goal is to remove the weathervane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
wwnytv.com
James L. Rice, 72, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - James L. Rice, 72, of State Route 126, Castorland, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. James is survived by his beloved wife, Yazmin Rice; his children, Michael A. Rice, Andrew J. Rice, Jazlynne M. Rice, Chanelle M. Rice, Zeanna G. Rice, James M. Rice and two grandchildren all of Castorland. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Edith Rice.
wwnytv.com
Anne M. Martin, 91, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anne M. Martin, 91, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away at home on Monday, August 29, 2022 under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dorrance “Skip” Martin; three...
wwnytv.com
Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
wwnytv.com
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country. “The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a...
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
wwnytv.com
Watertown temp ties record
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temperature Monday tied a record. The thermometer at the Watertown International Airport hit 90 degrees, tying a record set in 2018. The average temperature for August 29 is 77 degrees.
wwnytv.com
A tease of what’s ahead
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first of September and there’s a hint of fall in the air. It won’t last, though. We’ll have temperatures in the 80s by tomorrow. For today, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. It will be...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
wwnytv.com
Beverly A. Howard, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services and burial for Beverly A. Howard will be 9:30 am Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours, so anyone is welcomed to join the services. Ms. Beverly Howard passed away...
Comments / 0