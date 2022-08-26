ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Expanding public transportation in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are plans to expand public transportation from the city of Watertown to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Watertown resident Anne Walton uses the bus to do errands and says the lack of a bus route beyond the city limits can make it hard for her and others to get around.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Chaumont resident & author greets fans

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to meet the author in Chaumont Wednesday evening. North country native and New York Times best-selling author Ellen Marie Wiseman was at the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department. A crowd of fans joined her, hoping for a signature on her newly published...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Old Ogdensburg school to open with new mission next month

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An old elementary school in Ogdensburg has a new purpose - housing and helping adults with mental illness. David Bayne and Tammy Bush of the nonprofit S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P. are ready to reopen the abandoned Lincoln School doors and give the building and the people who live there a second chance in the community.
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vtc#Vtc Foundation
wwnytv.com

Dorothy S. “Dot” McCue, 91, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy S. “Dot” McCue, 91, of Fishersville, VA, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg to host new event with old roots

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Old River Fest. It’s a new event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city. Brooke Rouse of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has been slapped with six codes violations. It could be the first step to the property getting condemned unless the owner takes action. This marks the first time Jefferson County is taking the lead on property conditions at the Hotis....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic Advisory: Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Public Square will be shut down for most of the day Thursday as the first step to renovate the First Baptist Church gets underway. Two cranes are set to begin work at 7 a.m. The goal is to remove the weathervane...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
wwnytv.com

Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

James L. Rice, 72, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - James L. Rice, 72, of State Route 126, Castorland, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica. James is survived by his beloved wife, Yazmin Rice; his children, Michael A. Rice, Andrew J. Rice, Jazlynne M. Rice, Chanelle M. Rice, Zeanna G. Rice, James M. Rice and two grandchildren all of Castorland. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Edith Rice.
CASTORLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Anne M. Martin, 91, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anne M. Martin, 91, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away at home on Monday, August 29, 2022 under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dorrance “Skip” Martin; three...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fort Drum renames gate for Colonel Mike Plummer

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - One of the gates hundreds drive through every day to enter Fort Drum is now named after a man who helped bring the 10th Mountain Division to the north country. “The modern 10th Mountain Division was created by a Cerjan, a Plummer, and a...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Free clothing store opening in new location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown temp ties record

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temperature Monday tied a record. The thermometer at the Watertown International Airport hit 90 degrees, tying a record set in 2018. The average temperature for August 29 is 77 degrees.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A tease of what’s ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first of September and there’s a hint of fall in the air. It won’t last, though. We’ll have temperatures in the 80s by tomorrow. For today, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. It will be...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Beverly A. Howard, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services and burial for Beverly A. Howard will be 9:30 am Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours, so anyone is welcomed to join the services. Ms. Beverly Howard passed away...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy