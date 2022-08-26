Read full article on original website
KWQC
Free QC Senior Expo to be held in Moline on Sept. 8
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Randy Augsburger informs viewers that the event will feature over 40...
KWQC
Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
KWQC
Police: Two arrested in connection to Clinton homicide
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Clinton, according to Clinton police. Lewis Vaughn, 44, was arrested on the charge of Murder First Degree- Premeditation, Class A felony. Jessica Vaughn, 35, was also arrested on the charges of Abuse of Corpse; Hide or Bury to hide crime, Class D felony, officials said. Police say they made the arrests following an 18-month investigation.
KWQC
Local barbershop gives haircuts, smiles for over five decades
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the last five decades, Joseph McLemore has cut a long list of hairstyles inside his barbershop, Joe’s Barber Shop. “It’s kind of scary when you get into business because you don’t have any backup,” McLemore said. “If you don’t show up, you don’t make a living. I was just trying to raise a family, and take care of my responsibility. One thing leads to another, and it’s brought me to 55 years.”
KWQC
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton husband and wife were arrested Wednesday in connection with the February 2021 shooting death of a man in an apartment. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
KWQC
The latest innovations in exercise technology
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’re looking for new ways to get in shape, there is always new, emerging workout technology. Anthony Peters from QuickHIT Labs, 1224 East 37th Street, Davenport, is back on PSL to unveil details and talk about other ways to exercise this fall. The facility is...
KWQC
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
KWQC
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
KWQC
Sterling student detained after making ‘not viable’ threat, police say
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling, Illinois student was detained after police say the student made a “not viable” threat. Around 9:46 p.m. Sunday, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and Rock Falls, police said in a media release. The...
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
KWQC
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
KWQC
Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she took a person’s cell phone, then threatened them with scissors. Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police...
KWQC
Real Conversations: ABCs of back to school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this edition of Real Conversations in the QC, it’s back to school time across the country and families are putting in the work (if they haven’t already) to get their children ready for another year of learning. As parents know, there’s a lot that goes into getting the kiddos ready so this episode is dedicated to the ABCs of back to school.
KWQC
Farmer’s Hen House
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ryan Miller is the president and co-owner of Farmers Hen House and oversees the egg grading and distribution facility in Kalona, Iowa. Watch the segment to learn more about the business. The website is located at https://www.farmershenhouse.com/ and the business Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/farmershenhouseiowa.
Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot
Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend. The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.
