Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO