Hamilton County's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Slightly, CDC Data Shows

Get ready to roll this weekend as the Frisch's Mobile Roller Rink once again pops up on Court Street Plaza. The nearly 9,000-square-foot rink will be open 4-8 p.m. Sept. 2; noon-8 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 4; noon-6 p.m. Sept. 6. Bring your own skates or rent a pair there for $5. Admission is $2.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO