Effective: 2022-09-01 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS, CONNECTICUT, AND RHODE ISLAND Moderate to significant drought across the region result in elevated fire weather concerns for Thursday. Relative humidity values drop to near 35 percent this afternoon with northwest gusts between 15 and 25 mph. Any fire that ignites will have the potential to rapidly spread in these conditions.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO