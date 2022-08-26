Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS, CONNECTICUT, AND RHODE ISLAND Moderate to significant drought across the region result in elevated fire weather concerns for Thursday. Relative humidity values drop to near 35 percent this afternoon with northwest gusts between 15 and 25 mph. Any fire that ignites will have the potential to rapidly spread in these conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS, CONNECTICUT, AND RHODE ISLAND Moderate to significant drought across the region result in elevated fire weather concerns for Thursday. Relative humidity values drop to near 35 percent this afternoon with northwest gusts between 15 and 25 mph. Any fire that ignites will have the potential to rapidly spread in these conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS, CONNECTICUT, AND RHODE ISLAND Moderate to significant drought across the region result in elevated fire weather concerns for Thursday. Relative humidity values drop to near 35 percent this afternoon with northwest gusts between 15 and 25 mph. Any fire that ignites will have the potential to rapidly spread in these conditions.
